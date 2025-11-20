Tyrone Tracy Jr. Joins Primohoagies Allendale For Exclusive Appearance

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Exclusive promotions, fan meet-and-greet, and community giveaways highlight a major day for the Allendale location

ALLENDALE, N.J., Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PrimoHoagies is welcoming New York Giants standout Tyrone Tracy Jr. to its Allendale location for a special appearance on Friday, December 5, 2025, from 3–4PM. Customers are invited to stop by at 57 West Allendale Avenue Allendale, NJ 0740, meet Tyrone, and enjoy a lineup of exclusive promotions available only for PrimoPerks Members.

As part of the celebration, PrimoHoagies will offer $8 Primo Size TTJ hoagies, the football star's signature sandwich featuring Golden Roasted Turkey Breast, Hot Pepper Cheese, Spicy Mustard, lettuce, tomato, hot peppers, and pickles. This special will be available all day long for PrimoPerks Members.

Members can also enjoy:



$8 Primo Size Italian Classics all day

10% off all Deli Classics (Turkey, Ham, and more)



The event also marks a new chapter for the Allendale location, now under the leadership of James Mentor, owner and operator of PrimoHoagies Wayne and PrimoHoagies Rockaway.

“Taking on Allendale is something I'm incredibly proud of,” said James Mentor.“This community deserves the very best, and we're committed to bringing the same quality, consistency, and authentic PrimoHoagies experience that our North Jersey customers know and love. We're excited to kick things off with an event that brings fans, families, and food lovers together.”

This celebration comes on the heels of PrimoHoagies being named Best Sandwich Shop in America by USA Today for the third year in a row - an honor that highlights the brand's dedication to uncompromising quality. From freshly baked bread made in-store daily to gourmet meats and cheeses sliced to order, PrimoHoagies continues to set the standard for what a sandwich should be.

Other News

PrimoHoagies is proud to announce PrimoHoagies Match Weekend, running from December 5–7, 2025. Every donation made through the PrimoCares Round Up program that weekend will be matched dollar-for-dollar by PrimoHoagies, helping provide holiday gifts for children in need.

PrimoHoagies invites the community to join the celebration, meet Tyrone Tracy Jr., and enjoy these exclusive one-day-only offers.

ABOUT PRIMOHOAGIES

Since 1992, PrimoHoagies has proudly served top-quality Thumann's meats and cheeses on award-winning seeded bread, delivering exceptional quality, consistency, and a unique menu of specialty hoagies. PrimoHoagies was recently named, for the second consecutive year in a row, the Best Sandwich Shop in America by USA Today.

Headquartered in Westville, New Jersey, PrimoHoagies now has franchise locations open across Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Texas.

Contact: PrimoHoagies Marketing

856-742-1999

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at