Life Backup Plan Rolls Out New Version During Medicare Open Enrollment Season and Employer Benefits Review

Aliso Viejo, CA, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galacxia Inc., creator of the Life Backup Plan Interoperable Lifecare Platform, today announces a new version featuring a first-of-its-kind, comprehensive, standardized digital health patient workflow. The enhancement helps clinicians, hospitals, employers, individuals, families, caregivers, and health insurers collect robust medical and lifestyle information quickly. This improves safety, reduces delays, and strengthens decision-making across the entire care continuum.









Sandy Eulitt, founder and CEO of Galacxia Inc., works on the Life Backup Plan Interoperable Lifecare(TM) digital health platform.

The release coincides with Medicare Open Enrollment Season (October 15 through December 7) and the annual period when employers, hospitals, and health insurers finalize their benefit offerings for the coming year.

A comprehensive intake workflow that helps clinicians diagnose faster

Organizing the vital details clinicians most rely on: medications, surgical, family, and medical history, allergies, and symptoms, Life Backup Plan integrates with EHR systems, reducing healthcare workload and simplifying access to essential patient information.

“While recently recovering from cervical spine surgery, I used Life Backup Plan to check on me, medication tracking, and symptom monitoring.” reflected Sandy Eulitt, founder and CEO of Galacxia Inc.“Managing a post-operative infection, with numerous clinical visits, home health care, wound care, supply orders, medication changes, and nearly two emergency room visits, this new version extrapolates my personal experience into a clinically aligned system which gives providers the tools they need to deliver more connected care.”

Hospitals will benefit significantly from the enhancement. Through comprehensive post-discharge monitoring and reduced information gaps, Life Backup Plan helps organizations lower readmissions, strengthen JCAHO performance, improve care coordination, and reduce CMS penalties associated with preventable readmissions.

Clinician-approved approach to interoperability

“From a clinical operations standpoint, Life Backup Plan addresses a longstanding gap in healthcare: patient-driven interoperability,” said Dr. Allison Lamont, Chief Medical Officer of Life Backup Plan.“By aligning the platform with the standard intake information physicians rely upon, it improves the accuracy of clinical data, supports safer decision-making, and reduces inefficiencies across the system. It's a practical, scalable solution that strengthens both care quality and continuity.”

Support for seniors, caregivers, and families-without limiting the platform's reach

“In my work helping seniors choose Medicare coverage, I see how overwhelmed people of all ages feel-not because they lack ability, but because the healthcare system is so fragmented,” said Meredith Skurkey, a Medicare Advantage specialist.“Life Backup Plan is the first tool I've seen that brings medications, history, safety tools, and vital documents together in one secure, easy-to-use platform. It gives my clients clarity, confidence, and peace of mind-and helps them stay healthier and independent longer.”

Health insurance adjacent benefits

The platform reduces absenteeism and employee distraction by identifying and responding to illnesses and emergencies earlier. It also supports workers who care for aging parents or young children, resulting in improved productivity and fewer health and/or safety related disruptions.

Universal health and safety tool

Although the timing coincides with Open Enrollment, the platform remains universally beneficial for people of all ages. It supports anyone who may be by themselves at any time, including individuals living alone, outdoor enthusiasts, travelers, women, singles, and parents who want reassurance that their children arrived home safely. Whether someone is hanging Christmas lights, moving boxes, showering while home alone, or navigating safety risks that disproportionately affect women, the app provides a reliable safety net during falls, safety concerns, or medical emergencies.

Business Today Showcase Partner opportunity

Life Backup Plan will be featured in a“Maximizing the Healthcare Journey” segment on Business Today with Bill and Giuliana Rancic. The segment tapes in January, 2026, with the episode airing in March 2026. Galacxia Inc. is announcing a Showcase Partner Program for organizations that would like to be filmed on site and featured during the broadcast. Partners may also appear in short-form video reels, podcast content, social media, and related media packages. Interested organizations should contact Sandy Eulitt.





Official Business Today with Bill and Giuliana Rancic promotional artwork, provided for use in advance of the Life Backup Plan feature segment.

About Life Backup Plan by Galacxia, Inc

Life Backup Plan is a first-of-its-kind, interoperable digital health and safety platform built around the Five M's of Health and SafetyTM: Monitoring, Medicine, Metrics, Money, and Membership. The platform provides early detection and rapid response for both illness and emergencies through intelligent check-ins, symptom tracking, medication logs, and passive alert escalation. These capabilities lower healthcare costs by identifying issues sooner, improving diagnostic speed, and enabling earlier intervention before complications develop. For emergent or non-emergent medical interaction, Life Backup Plan centralizes digital medical history, clinical intake data, allergies, family and surgical history, risk factors, and other essential health information in one secure, patient-managed system. This gives first responders, healthcare workers, and care teams immediate access to accurate, organized data that strengthens decision-making and improves care coordination across hospitals, outpatient care, home-based care, and recovery settings. Designed for people of all ages and lifestyles, Life Backup Plan supports individuals, families, aging in place, caregiving, disability support, post-discharge monitoring, women's safety, dating and travel safety, outdoor recreation, and domestic violence and human trafficking prevention. The platform delivers health-insurance–adjacent benefits for employers by reducing absenteeism, minimizing avoidable health events, and supporting employees who care for aging parents or young children. Its comprehensive design helps hospitals, employers, insurers, and public agencies reduce preventable complications, lower costs, and improve safety, independence, and continuity of care for the people they serve.



