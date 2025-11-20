Apple Accessories Market Set For Strong Growth To USD 53.2 Billion By 2032, Driven By Expanding Device Adoption And Ecosystem Demand Research By SNS Insider

Austin, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Apple Accessories Market

Due to rising Apple device sales globally, rising demand for high-end accessories, and the expansion of the Apple ecosystem, the market for Apple accessories is anticipated to expand significantly.





The U.S. Apple Accessories Market was valued at USD 8.6 Billion In 2024 and is expected to reach USD 15.8 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.9%.

Growing third-party innovation, a strong consumer desire for high-margin accessories, and rising iPhone and Apple Watch usage are the main drivers of this development. As additional items join the ecosystem, the market will continue to be robust.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type, Cases and Covers Segment Led the Market in 2024; Audio Accessories Segment is the Fastest-Growing Segment during 2025-2032

The Cases and Covers segment dominated the market and accounted for 33% of Apple accessories market share in 2024, owing to increasing interest towards safeguarding and customization of Apple gadgets. Audio Accessories is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to the rising adoption of AirPods, wireless listening trends, and increasing work from home audio requirements.

By Device Compatibility, iPhone Accessories Segment Led the Market in 2024; AirPods Accessories Segment is the Fastest-Growing Segment during 2025-2032

The iPhone Accessories segment dominated the Apple accessories market in 2024 and accounted for a significant revenue share in 2024, due to the large number of iPhone users globally. Due to the increased demand for high-end wireless earbuds and headphones, AirPods accessories have emerged as the category with the quickest rate of growth in the Apple accessories market as of 2024.

By Distribution Channel, Offline Retailers Segment Led the Market in 2024; Online Retailers is the Fastest-Growing Segment during 2025-2032

Offline Retailers segment dominated the Apple accessories market and accounted for a significant revenue share in 2024, as consumers tend to get their hands on the actual product to see and feel it in reality before making the purchasing decision, moreover, instantly, since most of these phones are not available in Apple's stores. Online retailers are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the growth of e-commerce, convenience, and wider product range availability.

Regional Insights:

In 2024, North America held the majority of the Apple Accessories Market due to penetration rates of Apple devices, and spending on premium consumer electronics, alongside a fast-growing number of third-party accessory brands. The area benefits from frequent product refresh cycles and high usage of wireless and MagSafe accessories. Due to its strong customer loyalty and ongoing innovation, North America will continue to hold the top spot in 2032 and beyond.

On account of increasing penetration of smartphones, expanding middle-class disposable income, and increasing demand for affordable Apple-compatible accessories, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in terms of CAGR during the forecast period. India and South-East Asia are among the markets that are feeling the effects of this surge in sales, e-commerce use, and third-party add-on manufacturing. The region's strong digital economy and Apple's expanding presence are the main drivers of its rapid expansion through 2032.

Key Players:



Belkin

Anker Innovations

Logitech

Spigen

OtterBox

Incipio Group

ZAGG Inc.

Mophie

ESR Twelve South

Apple Accessories Market Report Scope: