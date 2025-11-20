Patterson Family Foundation Awards Grant To Help Kansas Farmers Restore Soil Health And Profitability

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pipeline Entrepreneurs and PrairieFood Partner to Launch Transitional Agronomy Pilot with 50% Cost-Share for Participants

Pratt, KS, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an era where seed, fertilizer, and chemical costs are rising faster than commodity prices, Kansas farmers are facing unprecedented financial pressure. With margins stretched razor-thin, many growers want to try new approaches, but simply can't afford the risk. Recognizing this challenge, the Patterson Family Foundation has awarded a transformative grant to Pipeline Entrepreneurs and PrairieFood to help Kansas farmers adopt innovative soil health practices in 2026 through a first-of-its-kind transitional agronomy pilot.

The new program will provide 30 Kansas row crop farmers and ranchers with access to PrairieFood's renewable micro-carbon products-Slurry and Nitro-at 50% off. For every dollar a farmer contributes, the grant will match it with another. In addition, each participating farm will receive a full suite of third-party soil and crop testing, fully funded by the program, including:



BeCrop DNA soil biology analysis

Haney Soil Health tests

Water holding capacity assessment

In-season plant tissue testing Post-harvest grain quality analysis

“This is a chance for farmers to try something new without taking on all the risk themselves,” said Jason Tatge, CEO of PrairieFood.“We know growers want better margins and healthier soil-but they also need to build some confidence that soil health can pay its own way with data from their own farms. This program delivers both. We've seen some pretty beat-up soils respond much quicker than we originally anticipated. Some respond in year one, others take a bit longer-but watching the changes that can happen in just a year or two gives us real hope for the future.”

PrairieFood's Slurry and Nitro products are designed to feed soil biology and reduce dependence on synthetic fertilizers-especially nitrogen-while maintaining yields. This matters not just for farm profitability, but also for public health: nitrate levels in rural Kansas drinking water have been steadily increasing, largely due to nitrogen runoff from agricultural fields. By rebuilding soil biology and cycling nutrients more efficiently, farmers can reduce nitrogen inputs-and help protect the water sources their families and communities rely on.

Farmers will work with PrairieFood's Transitional Agronomy team to select one field (typically 160 acres) to participate in the pilot. All product, application, and data collection protocols will be tailored to the operation's specific goals and existing soil health conditions.

“This is more than a soil amendment project,” said Melissa Vincent, CEO at Pipeline Entrepreneurs.“A strong farm economy is the backbone of rural economic development. When farms thrive, rural communities thrive. This grant empowers entrepreneurial farmers to innovate on a portion of their land to see how their soil responds to PrairieFood as a first step toward healthier soils.”

Applications are open now through January 15, 2026, and the program is limited to 30 operations. Farmers can learn more and express interest on the PrairieFood website.

Eligibility is limited to farming operations that did not use PrairieFood in 2025. Selection will be based on logistics, with preference given to clusters of neighboring farms to improve delivery efficiency and strengthen peer learning networks. While this is currently a one-year program, the program team hopes to expand to additional states and farming communities in future years.

About the Patterson Family Foundation

The Patterson Family Foundation supports rural communities through health care, education, and economic development initiatives. Learn more at .

About Pipeline Entrepreneurs

Pipeline is a network of high-growth entrepreneurs and innovators building sustainable businesses across the Midwest. Learn more at .

About PrairieFood

PrairieFood is a Kansas-based agritech company turning agricultural waste into renewable, micro-carbon products that restore soil biology, reduce input costs, and boost farmer profitability. Learn more at.

CONTACT: Doug Freeman PrairieFood 512-826-7674...