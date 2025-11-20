G20 African Energy Investment Forum Set To Shape Africa's Investment Agenda

The G20 African Energy Investment Forum – hosted by the African Energy Chamber (AEC) ( ) – is set to play a defining role in shaping Africa's energy investment landscape ahead of the G20 Leaders' Summit in South Africa. Taking place on November 21, 2025, in Johannesburg, the forum brings together African policymakers, global investors, financiers and energy executives to address the continent's most pressing energy and infrastructure financing needs. With Africa facing annual infrastructure requirements of $130–170 billion across energy, water and transport, the event provides a targeted platform to convert political commitments into bankable projects, catalyze high-level partnerships and accelerate solutions that drive energy access and industrial growth.

As South Africa's G20 presidency places the continent's development at the center of the global agenda, the forum offers investors an early window into policy priorities, regulatory adjustments and investment objectives expected to shape the Summit's outcomes. Discussions will center on de-risking investment, scaling clean and affordable energy, modernizing supply chains and leveraging gas and renewables to anchor long-term economic growth. For participants seeking market intelligence, project pipelines and structured deal flow, the Forum aligns national goals, regional requirements and global capital-market interests.

Strategic Priorities and High-Level Engagement

The program features a full day of keynotes, fireside conversations and technical panels offering practical guidance for investors navigating Africa's energy markets. South Africa's Minister of Energy and Electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, will deliver opening remarks outlining South Africa's policy direction as G20 host. A fireside conversation with Wale Tinubu, CEO of Oando, will explore corporate growth strategies, diversification and upstream expansion, while Godfrey Moagi, CEO of the South African National Petroleum Company, will discuss refinery modernization and supply-chain resilience.

A series of high-level panels will examine policy tools that balance affordability, sustainability and security; regulatory interventions required to unlock private capital; and mechanisms to mitigate currency, sovereign and macroeconomic risks. Additional sessions will address national LPG and clean-cooking strategies, investment in storage and refining capacity and financing structures supporting gas, power and industrialization goals. Speakers include senior executives from Standard Bank, S&P Global, the African Refiners&Distributors Association, Eskom, Anglo American, PetroSA and Petredec, alongside moderators from SABC, Channel Africa and CLG.

The Forum will spotlight a range of investment-ready opportunities across the energy value chain: upstream acreage, gas monetization projects, refinery upgrades, national LPG expansion programs, utility-scale solar and wind, gas-to-power, baseload generation, grid modernization and emerging opportunities in digital energy systems, battery storage and carbon markets. With governments and sponsors present, investors gain direct exposure to bankable projects aligned with Africa's industrialization and energy-security priorities.

Investment, Innovation and the Road to G20

With the G20 Leaders' Summit taking place days later, the forum serves as a key platform feeding into global-level negotiations. Core discussions will align with South Africa's push for a G20 action plan on affordable and just energy transitions, enhanced multilateral financing and a new investment pact for Africa. The program will highlight how blended finance, public-private partnerships and risk-mitigation tools can accelerate implementation across hydrocarbons, renewables and next-generation energy technologies.

By convening decision-makers across government, finance and industry, the G20 African Energy Investment Forum offers participants clear insight into upcoming policy shifts, bankable investment prospects and technology trends shaping the future. For investors, developers and financiers seeking clarity, access and actionable deal flow, it stands as a must-attend platform defining Africa's energy agenda in the G20 era.

