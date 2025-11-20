Will Work Like A Soldier: Samrat Choudhary On Becoming Bihar Dycm

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Samrat Choudhary on Thursday vowed to "work like a soldier" after taking oath as Bihar Deputy Chief Minister for the second time.

Speaking with reporters after the oath-taking ceremony, Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary thanked the people of Bihar for "trusting" Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in the assembly election. "I especially thank the women of Bihar who voted in large numbers...Bihar trusted PM Modi and CM Nitish Kumar. I am a soldier and will work like that...I had said on the first day itself that we would win 100 seats in the first phase, and ultimately, we won 102 seats in the first phase. Such was the accuracy in the report of our workers," Samrat Choudhary said.

Choudhary on NDA's Landslide Win

Samrat Choudhary termed NDA's landslide win with 202 seats out of the 243 seats, a "victory of the people of Bihar." "This is a victory of the people of Bihar, of the democracy in Bihar, of the hard work of the people of NDA in Bihar, of PM Narendra Modi, of Nitish Kumar and of all NDA allies. The strong workers of Bihar worked hard and established democracy in Bihar. They didn't let Gunda Raj come to Bihar," he said.

New NDA Government Takes Oath

BJP leaders Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha took oath as Deputy Chief Ministers, with Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar taking oath as Chief Minister for the 10th time. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior leaders of the National Democratic Alliance were present at the occassion. Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan administered the oath.

Cabinet Ministers Sworn In

A total of 25 ministers took oath as part of the new NDA-led Cabinet, including Vijay Kumar Choudhary (JD-U), Bijendra Prasad Yadav (JD-U), Shravan Kumar (JD-U), Mangal Pandey (BJP), Dilip Kumar Jaiswal (BJP) and Ashok Choudhary (JD-U).

The ceremony was held at the historic Gandhi Maidan in Patna, which has previously hosted Nitish Kumar's swearing-ins in 2005, 2010, and 2015. The venue also holds political significance as the site where Jayaprakash Narayan called for a "total revolution" in 1974.

Political Context and Nitish Kumar's Tenure

The 2025 Bihar Assembly polls were seen as a crucial test for Nitish Kumar, who has remained a central figure in the state's politics for nearly two decades. The 74-year-old leader has served as Chief Minister since 2005, barring a brief nine-month interval in 2014-15. (ANI)

