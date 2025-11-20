Indian Football Team Drops Six Places To 142Nd After Bangladesh Defeat

New Delhi: The Indian men's football team has suffered a major setback, falling six places to 142nd in the latest FIFA rankings following a 0-1 defeat to Bangladesh in the 2027 Asian Cup qualifiers. This loss in Dhaka marked India's first defeat to Bangladesh since 2003 and is further proof of the team's ongoing decline over the past two years.

Coached by Khalid Jamil, the team was already out of contention for the Asian Cup after a loss to Singapore in Goa last month. The current ranking is India's lowest since October 2016, when the team was placed 148th. Since December 2023, when India was ranked 102nd, the national team has slipped by 40 positions, reflecting a downward trend in performance and results.

Asian countries in FIFA ranking

Among the 46 Asian countries included in the FIFA rankings, India now ranks 27th. Leading the Asian teams are Japan (18th), Iran (20th), South Korea (22nd), Australia (26th), and Uzbekistan (50th). India's highest-ever FIFA ranking was 94th, achieved in February 1996.