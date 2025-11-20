Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Abbott To Acquire Exact Sciences For Up To $23B

2025-11-20 10:10:48
Abbott (ABT) on Thursday said that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Exact Sciences (EXAS) for up to $23 billion.

Under the deal, Exact Sciences shareholders will receive $105 per common share in cash. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2026, subject to the receipt of necessary approvals.

The transaction was unanimously approved by both companies' boards of directors, the companies said. 

