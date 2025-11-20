ONDS Stock Gains After $35 Million Investment To Scale Combat Drone Production



The $35 million funding will help PDW expand production at its Drone Factory 01 in Alabama. Ondas' stock traded over 5% higher in Thursday's premarket.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) announced on Thursday that it has made a $35 million strategic investment in Performance Drone Works (PDW), a defense technology company specializing in advanced combat robotics for U.S. military operations.

The investment will help PDW accelerate manufacturing to meet rising demand. Following the announcement, Ondas' stock traded over 5% higher in Thursday's premarket.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in 'extremely bullish' territory, and message volume shifted to 'high' from 'extremely high' levels in 24 hours.

Investment Goals

The funding will help PDW expand production at its Drone Factory 01 in Huntsville, Alabama, a 90,000-square-foot facility capable of producing up to 100,000 NDAA-compliant advanced drone systems valued at roughly $1 billion annually.

Ondas' capital is also intended to increase engineering staff and secure a reliable supply of domestically sourced components that comply with national security standards.

