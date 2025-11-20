403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Markettiers MD Dan Stainsby Leads Management Buy-Out
(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Broadcast specialist agency Markettiers is under new ownership, after managing director Dan Stainsby led a management buy-out of the company from owner The AFO Group.
Stainsby (pictured) joined the 30-year-old business as an account manager in 2003 and was named as its MD in July this year.
The AFO Group network of strategic communications agencies founded by Howard Kosky was rebranded from Markettiers4DC in 2024 after Waterland Private Equity took a majority stake in the business. Kosky stepped down in May this year, with former Kantar Media EMEA CEO Louise Ainsworth stepping in as interim CEO.
AFO also includes market research consultancy Censuswide, creative production agency Advncr, media organisation Radio News Hub, podcast consultancy 4DC, data and insight specialist Opinion Matters, marketing strategist Hollr and creative studio Sassy Create.
In a statement announcing the move, AFO said the MBO marked“an exciting new chapter” for Markettiers, and added:“Dan has been instrumental in shaping the company's strategic direction, culture, and client relationships. The MBO represents a natural next step, ensuring long-term stability and continuity for staff, clients, and partners alike.”
In a LinkedIn post, Stainsby said:“This is a proud moment. The business has been a huge part of my life. The colleagues, past and present, who've inspired me. The clients who've trusted us with their stories. The partners who've helped us push boundaries, adapt to the changing media landscape and deliver memorable work.
“Taking ownership of Markettiers through this MBO is about continuity, belief, and ambition. Safeguarding what makes this place special while giving us the strongest platform to succeed and lead the next era of broadcast PR solutions.
“I'm grateful to everyone who has been part of our story so far and even more excited about what comes next. There is so much opportunity ahead and I'm committed to ensuring our team and clients capitalise on it, whilst continuing to feel the energy, creativity and support that have defined Markettiers for 30+ years. Here's to the next chapter and to building it together.”
Stainsby (pictured) joined the 30-year-old business as an account manager in 2003 and was named as its MD in July this year.
The AFO Group network of strategic communications agencies founded by Howard Kosky was rebranded from Markettiers4DC in 2024 after Waterland Private Equity took a majority stake in the business. Kosky stepped down in May this year, with former Kantar Media EMEA CEO Louise Ainsworth stepping in as interim CEO.
AFO also includes market research consultancy Censuswide, creative production agency Advncr, media organisation Radio News Hub, podcast consultancy 4DC, data and insight specialist Opinion Matters, marketing strategist Hollr and creative studio Sassy Create.
In a statement announcing the move, AFO said the MBO marked“an exciting new chapter” for Markettiers, and added:“Dan has been instrumental in shaping the company's strategic direction, culture, and client relationships. The MBO represents a natural next step, ensuring long-term stability and continuity for staff, clients, and partners alike.”
In a LinkedIn post, Stainsby said:“This is a proud moment. The business has been a huge part of my life. The colleagues, past and present, who've inspired me. The clients who've trusted us with their stories. The partners who've helped us push boundaries, adapt to the changing media landscape and deliver memorable work.
“Taking ownership of Markettiers through this MBO is about continuity, belief, and ambition. Safeguarding what makes this place special while giving us the strongest platform to succeed and lead the next era of broadcast PR solutions.
“I'm grateful to everyone who has been part of our story so far and even more excited about what comes next. There is so much opportunity ahead and I'm committed to ensuring our team and clients capitalise on it, whilst continuing to feel the energy, creativity and support that have defined Markettiers for 30+ years. Here's to the next chapter and to building it together.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Lite Strategy Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results Highlights Successful Launch Of $100M Litecoin Treasury Strategy And Movement Into Active Capital Market Operations
CommentsNo comment