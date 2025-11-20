Stonegate Updates Coverage On Incannex Healthcare Inc. (IXHL) 1Q 2026
Key Takeaways:
- IHL-42X Phase 2 showed significant AHI reductions up to 83.0% and management is preparing FDA interactions for Phase 3 planning. PSX-001 delivered meaningful anxiety reduction in Phase 2 and the team is preparing the multi-jurisdiction PsiGAD2 study under an open IND. Quarter-end cash was $73.3M with net loss $6.4M and operating expenses $6.8M supporting at least twelve months of runway.
