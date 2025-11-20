Jordan, Mexico Discuss Transport Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 20 (Petra) – Minister of Transport Nidal Qatamin discussed on Thursday with Mexico's Ambassador to Jordan, Jacobo Prado Gonz?lez, prospects for expanding Jordanian-Mexican cooperation across various transport sectors, as well as ways to advance bilateral relations in line with shared interests.Both sides called for completing the procedures required to sign the draft air services agreement between Jordan and Mexico, a step expected to boost tourism and facilitate the launch of direct flights between Amman and Mexico City.During his meeting with the ambassador at the ministry's headquarters, Qatamin emphasized the Ministry of Transport's "commitment" to broadening cooperation with Mexico.Qatamin also noted the "strong" bilateral relations form a "solid" foundation for further collaboration in transport fields, affirming the ministry's support for all initiatives that advance common interests.For his part, Gonz?lez expressed his country's appreciation for its "positive" relations with Jordan, highlighting Mexico's "readiness" to work jointly to strengthen cooperation and support efforts aimed at developing the transport sector and opening new avenues for economic and tourism partnerships.In a minsitry statement, the two sides stressed the importance of continued coordination and overcoming challenges to achieve common goals, expressing their aspirations for "deeper" cooperation in the coming period.