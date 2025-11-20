403
'Bharat TULIP - Seller Buyer Meet 2025' Brings Together Artisans And Industry Stakeholders To Boost Collaboration And Market Access
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, November 20, 2025: The Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, Government of India, through the National Backward Classes Finance & Development Corporation (NBCFDC), organized the "Bharat TULIP - Seller Buyer Meet 2025" at the Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, Janpath, New Delhi, today.
The event was inaugurated by Shri Amit Yadav, Secretary, Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, in the presence of senior officials, artisans and representatives from industries.
Speaking at the inauguration, Shri Amit Yadav highlighted the profound importance of India's artisans, noting they are the true carriers of the nation's cultural legacy. He described their craft as a living expression of national identity. Yadav stressed that the new Bharat TULIP platform reinforces the commitment to 'Vocal for Local', creating crucial pathways for artisans to transition from 'Local to Global'. He underscored that the platform's core commitment is to secure artisans future by providing them entrepreneurial opportunities and ensuring artisans receive the recognition, respect, and sustainable livelihoods they deserve. The platform is effectively enabling the next generation to inherit both a pride in tradition and the promise of progress.
With participation from over 20 artisans from across the country, the event showcased more than 100 categories of handicraft products. The artisans, from marginalized communities, represented diverse regions and craft traditions, contributing significantly to India's rich artistic and cultural heritage. The platform enabled them to present their work and engage meaningfully with stakeholders from multiple sectors. By facilitating direct interaction between artisans, buyers, and industry leaders, the meet created avenues for long-term business opportunities, strengthened collaborations, and underscored the pivotal role of traditional artisans in shaping India's creative economy and advancing the vision of a self-reliant and inclusive Viksit Bharat.
Bharat TULIP continues to expand as a national platform committed to enhancing market access and strengthening the craft ecosystem. Through various initiatives, NBCFDC aims to empower artisans with the visibility, resources, and tools required to thrive in today's competitive markets. The Seller Buyer Meet reaffirmed this commitment by positioning traditional craftsmanship not only as a symbol of heritage but also as a powerful driver of economic growth and dignified livelihoods.
The event also featured interactive sessions, live demonstrations, and B2B engagements that enabled buyers to understand the stories, processes, and cultural significance behind each craft. These interactions helped build stronger appreciation for handmade products and opened new channels for future exhibitions.
About NBCFDC
The National Backward Classes Finance & Development Corporation (NBCFDC) is a Government of India Undertaking under the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment. Incorporated on 13 January 1992 under Section 25 of the Companies Act, 1956, the Corporation works to promote economic and developmental activities for the benefit of Backward Classes and supports the poorer sections of these communities through skill development and self-employment ventures. NBCFDC provides financial assistance through State Channelizing Agencies (SCAs) nominated by State Governments/UTs and through Banks (PSBs & RRBs).
