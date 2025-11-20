Mowi ASA (OSE:MOWI): Extraordinary General Meeting Held

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Extraordinary General Meeting in Mowi ASA was held on 20 November 2025 and all items proposed on the agenda were adopted.

An office translation of the minutes from the EGM is attached.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment

Mowi EGM minutes 2025