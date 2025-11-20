California Resources Corporation Supports Food Security Efforts Across California With $200,000 Donation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONG BEACH, Calif., Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) today announced it is donating $200,000 to support community food security efforts across the state. The contributions will be distributed to local food banks and community organizations to help address ongoing and immediate food security challenges.

“Supporting the communities where we live and work is integral to who we are as a company,” said Francisco Leon, CRC's President and Chief Executive Officer.“We are grateful to the local organizations who work every day to provide essential resources to those in need and are committed to partnering with them to help strengthen communities around the state.”

CRC is coordinating with community partners and local elected officials to ensure resources are directed where they can have the most meaningful and immediate impact. While funds will be focused on areas where CRC has operational presence, including the cities of Long Beach and Stockton as well as Kern, Ventura, Monterey, and Fresno Counties, a donation is also being made to the statewide California Association of Food Banks.

“Today we lock arms with our partners to make sure no family in Kern County is left behind,” said Leticia Perez, Kern County Supervisor.“This donation to our local food banks is about dignity and hope, meeting people where they are and strengthening the safety net that helps our children, seniors, and working families thrive. Together, we're helping build a stronger, more caring Kern County for everyone.”

“Long Beach has always shown up for its neighbors, and this fund is another example of that spirit. I'm incredibly proud to see so many local organizations stepping up to make sure families have what they need, especially during such a challenging time,” said Michelle Byerly, Executive Director of The Nonprofit Partnership.“A special thank you to CRC for their partnership and continued commitment to supporting Long Beach residents when it matters most.”

“We're grateful for CRC's meaningful investment in feeding Ventura County,” said Monica White, President and CEO of Food Share of Ventura County.“We appreciate their partnership and commitment to strengthening the communities we collectively serve.”

“CRC's generous monetary donation to Food Finders has been a lifeline,” said Diana Lara, Executive Director, Food Finders Inc.“Their donation will allow us to provide the necessary food resources to the families [we serve]. Together we are feeding hope, one meal at a time.”

Since 2015, CRC has provided nearly $20 million in cumulative contributions to local nonprofits and organizations, including those addressing food insecurity. CRC's latest contribution reflects its ongoing investment in California communities and its belief that responsible energy development and community well-being go hand in hand.

About California Resources Corporation

California Resources Corporation (CRC) is an independent energy and carbon management company committed to energy transition. CRC is committed to environmental stewardship while safely providing local, responsibly sourced energy. CRC is also focused on maximizing the value of its land, mineral ownership, and energy expertise for decarbonization by developing CCS and other emissions reducing projects. For more information about CRC, please visit .

Contact:

Hailey Bonus

CRC Media

714-874-7732

...

Joanna Park

CRC Investor Relations

818-661-3731

...