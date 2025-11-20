The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority Has Approved Lassila & Tikanoja's Demerger And Listing Prospectus The New Lassila & Tikanoja's And Luotea's Management Teams As Of The Completion Of The Demerger
|1 January to 30 September or as at 30 September
| 1 January to 31 December or
as at 31 December
|In EUR million, unless otherwise indicated
|2025
|2024
|2024
|2023
|2022
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited, unless otherwise indicated )
|Net sales..............................................................
|315.5
|318.5
|Net sales growth, %..............................................
|-1.0
|-
|0.4
|-6.4
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA................................................
|64.0
|65.1
|86.0
|82.9
|82.0
|Adjusted EBITDA margin, %................................
|20.3
|20.5
|20.3
|19.6
|18.2
|EBITDA..............................................................
|63.8
|64.1
|83.8
|82.6
|84.0
|EBITDA margin, %..............................................
|20.2
|20.1
|19.8
|19.6
|18.6
|Adjusted EBITA..................................................
|31.6
|34.2
|44.4
|40.5
|44.1
|Adjusted EBITA margin, %..................................
|10.0
|10.7
|10.5
|9.6
|9.8
|Operating profit...................................................
|30.0
|31.8
|Result for the period.............................................
|22.5
|25.0
|Total assets..........................................................
|474.9
|463.9
|Invested equity....................................................
|246.2
|244.6
|Net interest-bearing liabilities................................
|88.3
|81.3
|Net cash from operating activities..........................
|36.9
|51.6
|Net cash from investing activities..........................
|-21.3
|-31.0
|Net cash from financing activities..........................
|-15.9
|-22.1
|________________
|1) Audited.
The audited carve-out financial statements as at and for the years ended 31 December 2024, 2023, and 2022 and the unaudited carve-out financial information as at and for the nine months ended 30 September 2025, including unaudited comparative financial information as at and for the nine months ended 30 September 2024, are attached in full to this release.
The New Lassila & Tikanoja's financial key indicators, and their definitions, reasons for use, and reconciliations are presented in full in the Prospectus.
The Definitions and Reasons for the Use of Financial Key Indicators
|Key figure
|Definition
|Reason for the use
|Operating profit
|Operating profit as presented in the combined income statement.
|Operating profit reflects the result generated by the New Lassila & Tikanoja's business operations excluding financing, shares of the result of associated companies and joint ventures and taxes.
|Net sales growth, %
|Net sales for the period minus net sales for the comparison period, divided by net sales for the comparison period, as a percentage.
| Net sales growth reflects the New Lassila & Tikanoja's ability to increase its net sales.
This metric is one of the New Lassila & Tikanoja's medium-term financial targets.
|EBITDA
|Operating profit excluding depreciation, amortisation and impairments.
|Management uses EBITDA to monitor the profitability excluding non-cash capital expenses of the New Lassila & Tikanoja's core business operations.
|EBITDA margin, %
|EBITDA as a percentage of net sales.
|Management uses EBITDA to monitor the profitability excluding non-cash capital expenses of the New Lassila & Tikanoja's core business operations.
|Items affecting comparability
|Significant costs arising from business restructurings or business acquisitions, gains and losses from business divestments and costs arising from the discontinuation of businesses as well as other material items outside ordinary course of business.
|Items that are not directly related to the New Lassila & Tikanoja's ordinary course of business are reported separately in order to assess the performance and comparability between reporting periods of its core business operations.
|Adjusted EBITDA
|EBITDA adjusted for items affecting comparability.
|Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITA and related margins are presented in addition to operating profit and EBITDA to reflect underlying business performance and to enhance comparability from period to period. Management believes that these adjusted performance measures provide meaningful supplemental information by excluding items outside the ordinary course of business, which reduce comparability between periods.
|Adjusted EBITDA margin, %
|Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales.
|Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITA and related margins are presented in addition to operating profit and EBITDA to reflect underlying business performance and to enhance comparability from period to period. Management believes that these adjusted performance measures provide meaningful supplemental information by excluding items outside the ordinary course of business, which reduce comparability between periods.
|Adjusted EBITA
|Operating profit excluding amortisation and impairment of purchase price allocations to intangible assets from acquisitions, adjusted for items affecting comparability.
|Adjusted EBITA measures profitability excluding acquisition-related amortisation and impairment, reflecting underlying business performance and enhancing comparability between periods.
|Adjusted EBITA margin, %
|Adjusted EBITA as a percentage of net sales.
| Adjusted EBITA measures profitability excluding acquisition-related amortisation and impairment, reflecting underlying business performance and enhancing comparability between periods.
This metric is one of the New Lassila & Tikanoja's medium-term financial targets.
|Interest-bearing liabilities
|Loans from financial institutions + lease liabilities + cash-pool liabilities to related parties
|Component of capital employed, return on capital employed and net interest-bearing liabilities.
|Net interest-bearing liabilities
|Interest-bearing liabilities - cash-pool receivables from related parties - cash and cash equivalents.
|Net interest-bearing liabilities is a liquidity measure used by management to monitor the New Lassila & Tikanoja's ability to pay its debts in the short-term.
Selected unaudited pro forma financial information of the New Lassila & Tikanoja
The unaudited pro forma combined financial information included in the Prospectus (the“ Unaudited Pro Forma Financial Information”) illustrate the effect of the Demerger on the New Lassila & Tikanoja's historical carve-out financial information, as if the Demerger had been consummated at an earlier point in time. The Unaudited Pro Forma Financial Information has been prepared for illustrative purposes only. The Prospectus also includes an independent practitioner's assurance report on the compilation of pro forma financial information included in the Prospectus and prepared in accordance with Annex 20 to the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2019/980. The pro forma financial information is unaudited.
The unaudited pro forma combined income statement for the financial year ended 31 December 2024 and the unaudited pro forma combined income statement for the nine months ended 30 September 2025 give effect to the Demerger as if it had been consummated on 1 January 2024. The unaudited pro forma combined statement of financial position as at 30 September 2025 give effect to the Demerger as if it had been consummated on that date.
Because of its nature, the Unaudited Pro Forma Financial Information illustrates the hypothetical impact of the Demerger, had it been consummated at the date assumed in the Unaudited Pro Forma Financial Information, and, therefore, does not represent the actual results of operations or financial position of the New Lassila & Tikanoja. The Unaudited Pro Forma Financial Information is not intended to project the results of operations or financial position of the New Lassila & Tikanoja at any future date and does not represent the results of operations or financial position of the New Lassila & Tikanoja as an independent listed company during the periods presented.
The Unaudited Pro Forma Financial Information illustrates adjustments to the historical carve-out financial information to give pro forma effect to events that are directly attributable to the Demerger and are factually supportable. The pro forma adjustments are based upon available information and certain assumptions, which are described in the accompanying notes to the Unaudited Pro Forma Financial Information. There can be no assurance that the assumptions used in the preparation of the Unaudited Pro Forma Financial Information will prove to be correct.
The following table sets forth the New Lassila & Tikanoja's key figures presented on a pro forma basis as at the dates and for the periods indicated:
|In EUR million, unless otherwise indicated
| 1 January to 30 September 2025
Pro forma
| 1 January to 31 December 2024
Pro forma
| As at 30 September 2025
Pro forma
|Net sales................................................................................................................................................
|315.5
|423.9
|Adjusted EBITDA..................................................................................................................................
|64.3
|86.5
|Adjusted EBITDA margin, %..................................................................................................................
|20.4
|20.4
|EBITDA...............................................................................................................................................
|66.0
|81.0
|EBITDA margin, %................................................................................................................................
|20.9
|19.1
|Adjusted EBITA....................................................................................................................................
|31.8
|44.6
|Adjusted EBITA margin, %....................................................................................................................
|10.1
|10.5
|Operating profit.....................................................................................................................................
|32.0
|37.3
|Result for the period...............................................................................................................................
|22.8
|26.9
|Earnings per share (EUR).......................................................................................................................
|0.60
|0.70
|Total assets............................................................................................................................................
|494.8
|Total equity...........................................................................................................................................
|175.7
|Capital employed...................................................................................................................................
|356.8
|Return on capital employed, % (ROCE)1).................................................................................................
|11.4
|Return on equity, % (ROE)1)...................................................................................................................
|15.3
|Net interest-bearing liabilities..................................................................................................................
|161.9
|Net debt / Adjusted EBITDA1)................................................................................................................
|1.9x
|Equity ratio, %.......................................................................................................................................
|36.7
|Gearing, %............................................................................................................................................
|92.1
|________________
|1) The pro forma figure has been calculated using the full-year 2024 pro forma figures for the result, as using the full-year results of operations better takes into account seasonality within the year.
The Unaudited Pro Forma Financial Information, including definitions, reasons for use, and reconciliations of the key figures presented, is attached in full to this release.
Shareholders and prospective investors should acquaint themselves with the entire Prospectus in addition to this stock exchange release.
Advisers to the Demerging Company and the New Lassila & Tikanoja
Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch acts as the sole financial advisor, Hannes Snellman Attorneys Ltd is acting as the legal adviser in relation to Finnish law and Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP in relation to U.S. law, in relation to the Demerger and the listing of the New Lassila & Tikanoja.
Capital Markets Day
The Demerging Company will host a capital markets day focusing on the New Lassila & Tikanoja and Luotea on 26 November 2025. More information and registration are available at:
Lassila & Tikanoja Oyj
Board of Directors
For more information:
Eero Hautaniemi, President and CEO, tel. +358 10 636 2810
Joni Sorsanen, CFO, tel. +358 50 443 3045
Appendices:
- Unaudited Pro Forma Financial Information of the New Lassila & Tikanoja; The New Lassila & Tikanoja's set of audited carve-out financial statements as at and for the years ended 31 December 2024, 2023, and 2022 and the auditor's report thereto; The New Lassila & Tikanoja's unaudited interim carve-out financial information as at and for the nine months ended 30 September 2025.
Attachments
-
Appendix - Unaudited Pro Forma Financial Information of the New Lassila Tikanoja
Appendix - The set of audited carve-out financial statements 2022-2024 of the New Lassila Tikanoja and the auditor's report
Appendix - Unaudited interim carve-out financial information of the New Lassila Tikanoja 1-9 2025
