Trust Stamp Selected For Trust Village 2026 Programme In Switzerland

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Trust Stamp announces its participation in the 2026 Trust Village program to pursue its European go-to-market strategy for the Stablecoin-focused StableKey technology and Wallet

Atlanta, GA, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trust Stamp (Nasdaq: IDAI): Trust Stamp, a global provider of AI-powered software solutions focused on identity and trust, today announced its selection for the 2026 Trust Village Incubator, an initiative powered by EPFL Innovation Park, Trust Valley, SICPA and Canton de Vaud selection recognizes Trust Stamp's pioneering work in privacy-preserving identity technology, particularly its latest innovation, StableKeyTM, built upon the company's patented Stable IT2 cryptosystem. The StableKey solution introduces a groundbreaking approach to biometric authentication by enabling secure identity verification without storing any sensitive biometric data or private cryptographic keys.

Gareth N. Genner, CEO of Trust Stamp, commented,“We are honored to join the Trust Valley ecosystem and participate in the Trust Village programme in Switzerland. This collaboration will accelerate our mission to redefine how privacy, trust, and security intersect in the digital economy. Switzerland's leadership in trust technologies, blockchain, and digital identity makes it an ideal environment for bringing StableKey to market.”

During the six-month incubation programme, Trust Stamp aims to:



Execute its European go-to-market strategy for StableKeyTM;

Build partnerships with financial institutions, blockchain innovators, and identity providers across Switzerland and the EU;

Launch pilot projects that demonstrate privacy-preserving authentication for digital assets, self-custody wallets, and trusted credentials; and Strengthen its alignment with European digital trust frameworks, including eIDAS 2.0.

The Trust Village connects startups, research institutions, and industry leaders in digital trust and cybersecurity. Participation will give Trust Stamp access to institutional partners and the Swiss trust-tech community, enabling the company to accelerate commercialization, expand its European presence, and demonstrate the impact of Stable Key across digital identity markets. Dr. David Grima, Director of Product Innovation, will represent Trust Stamp in Switzerland throughout the programme, engaging with ecosystem partners on-site.

About Trust Stamp

Trust Stamp is a global provider of AI-powered services for use in multiple sectors including banking and finance, regulatory compliance, government, healthcare, real estate, communications, and humanitarian services. Its technology empowers organizations via advanced solutions that reduce fraud, tokenize and secure data, securely authenticate users while protecting personal privacy, reduce friction in digital transactions, and increase operational efficiency, enabling customers to accelerate secure financial inclusion and reach and serve a broader base of users worldwide.

With team members from twenty-two nationalities in eight countries across North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa, Trust Stamp trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market (Nasdaq: IDAI).

About Trust Village

It takes a village to build great cybersecurity and digital trust is why Trust Village is located in SICPA's unlimitrust campus, the global center for the Economy of Trust. This campus brings early-stage companies at the heart of a vibrant ecosystem, mixing large corporations, investors and innovators, as well as advisors and experts in one place. Trust Village is where cybersecurity and digital trust innovations happen through dedicated mentoring, collaborative open space and a unique community of innovators and industry experts. Powered by EPFL Innovation Park, Trust Valley, SICPA and Canton de Vaud, Trust Village's ambition is to invite founders to be part of a community of trust-related innovators and industry leaders that can help them build meaningful and sustainable businesses.

Safe Harbor Statement: Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Remarks

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are“forward-looking statements” including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The information in this announcement may contain forward-looking statements and information related to, among other things, the company, its business plan and strategy, and its industry. These statements reflect management's current views with respect to future events-based information currently available and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The company does not undertake any obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after such date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Inquiries:

David Grima: ...

Gareth Genner: ...