Germanium-72 (CAS 13982-21-3) Industry Report 2025: Global And Regional Market Trends 2019-2024 And Forecasts 2025-2029 - Applications, Pricing, Manufacturers, End-Users, And Downstream Trends

Dublin, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Germanium-72 (CAS 13982-21-3) Industry Research 2025: Global and Regional Market Trends 2019-2024 and Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This report on Germanium-72 provides comprehensive insights, including general information, synonyms, chemical composition, safety, hazards, handling, storage, and toxicological and ecological details, along with transport information. This in-depth study serves as a vital resource for understanding the Germanium-72 market landscape and its growth potential worldwide.

It explores various applications and examines manufacturing methods, supported by an analysis of relevant patents. The global market analysis covers constraints, drivers, and opportunities from 2019 to 2024, supply and demand dynamics, suppliers and regional overviews across Europe, Asia, North America, and other regions.

The report forecasts future trends and supply-demand scenarios up to 2029, with detailed market predictions by region. Additionally, it analyzes market prices across different regions and evaluates the end-use sectors for Germanium-72.

The Germanium-72 global market report covers the following key points:



Germanium-72 description, applications and related patterns

Germanium-72 market drivers and challenges

Germanium-72 manufacturers and distributors

Germanium-72 prices

Germanium-72 end-users Germanium-72 downstream industries trends

Key questions answered in the report:



What were the main trends of the global Germanium-72 market in 2019-2024?

What was the size of the global Germanium-72 market in 2019-2024?

Who are the main players in the global Germanium-72 market?

Which drivers and challenges will determine the development of the global Germanium-72 market during 2025-2029?

What will the CAGRs be for the global product industry? And many others

Key Topics Covered:

1. GERMANIUM-72

1.1. General information, synonyms

1.2. Composition, chemical structure

1.3. Safety information

1.4. Hazards identification

1.5. Handling and storage

1.6. Toxicological & ecological information

1.7. Transport information

2. GERMANIUM-72 APPLICATIONS

3. GERMANIUM-72 MANUFACTURING METHODS

4. GERMANIUM-72 PATENTS

5. GERMANIUM-72 WORLD MARKET ANALYSIS

5.1. Germanium-72 market constraints, drivers and opportunities in 2019-2024

5.2. Germanium-72 supply/demand in 2019-2024

5.3. Germanium-72 market overview by region - Europe, Asia, North America, etc.

6. MANUFACTURERS OF GERMANIUM-72

6.1. Germanium-72 manufacturers in Europe

6.2. Germanium-72 manufacturers in Asia

6.3. Germanium-72 manufacturers in North America

6.4. Germanium-72 manufacturers in RoW

7. SUPPLIERS OF GERMANIUM-72

7.1. Germanium-72 suppliers in Europe

7.2. Germanium-72 suppliers in Asia

7.3. Germanium-72 suppliers in North America

7.4. Germanium-72 suppliers in RoW

8. GERMANIUM-72 WORLD MARKET FORECAST

8.1. Future trends in global Germanium-72 market

8.2. Germanium-72 supply/demand forecast to 2029

8.3. Germanium-72 market forecast to 2029 by region (Europe, Asia, North America, etc.)

9. GERMANIUM-72 MARKET PRICES

9.1. Germanium-72 prices in Europe

9.2. Germanium-72 prices in Asia

9.3. Germanium-72 prices in North America

9.4. Germanium-72 prices in RoW

10. GERMANIUM-72 END-USE SECTOR

