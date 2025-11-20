Munro Supply Celebrates 60 Years Of Service In The Rocky Mountain Region, Announces Team Expansion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Grand Junction, CO, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Munro Supply, a leading distributor of hose, pumps, valves, fittings, and industrial products, is proud to announce its 60th anniversary. For six decades, the company has built lasting partnerships in the industrial, mining, energy, municipal, construction, irrigation, and agricultural markets in Western Colorado and Eastern Utah by providing strong local inventory, expert technical support, and professional-grade pump repair services to simplify complex challenges.



To mark this historic milestone, Munro Supply is also excited to announce the expansion of its expert team. This strategic growth reinforces the company's commitment to providing unparalleled technical expertise and customer service.



“Reaching 60 years is a testament to the strong partnerships we've built with our customers and the dedication of our entire team,” states Katie Munro Powell, Munro Companies President.“We've always focused on solving problems and simplifying our customers' work by providing quality products and hands-on support. As we look to the future, we are thrilled to welcome new talent who will help us continue that tradition of excellence for the next 60 years and beyond.”



The new team members will enhance Munro Supply's capabilities across its core service areas, ensuring customers continue to receive the professional-grade solutions and in-depth product knowledge they have come to expect.



Joining the team are:



Delean Hall – Sales Manager

Tim Bryant – Southern Territory Account Manager

Carter Paiz -Northern Territory Account Manager Matthias Schmidt – Marketing Director

Since 1965, Munro Supply has grown by maintaining a strong local inventory and offering specialized pump repair services. The company's focus remains on being a reliable, single-source supplier that helps customers in the Rocky Mountain region operate efficiently and effectively.



To learn more about Munro Supply products and services, visit their website:



About Munro Supply



Munro Supply is a leading distributor for hose, pumps, valves, fittings, and industrial products. Serving the Rocky Mountain region for over 60 years, the company partners with customers in the industrial, mining, energy, municipal, construction, irrigation, and agricultural sectors. With a strong local inventory, technical product expertise, and professional-grade pump repair services in Western Colorado and Eastern Utah, Munro Supply is dedicated to solving problems and making work simpler for its partners.



CONTACT: Munro Supply 735 S 9th St. Grand Junction CO 81501 United States 970.242.6810