Men's Health Awareness Month: Concussion Experts Urge Men To Recognize Depression As A Legitimate Brain Injury Symptom

Chicago, IL, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As November marks Men's Health Awareness Month, experts at The Neurologic Wellness Institute are drawing attention to a frequently overlooked consequence of concussions: depression. While many men dismiss concussions as simply“getting their bell rung,” research reveals that these brain injuries can have profound psychological effects that persist long after the initial impact.



“The old-school mentality in sports and military culture often minimizes concussions, but the reality is that these are serious brain injuries with real physiological consequences,” says Dr. David Traster, Chief Clinical Officer at The Neurologic Wellness Institute.“Depression following a concussion isn't a sign of weakness-it's a direct symptom of the brain injury itself.”



Depression can occur as a primary symptom of concussion due to neurological changes in the brain, or secondarily when persistent symptoms prevent men from participating in activities and living life as they did before the injury. Studies show that professional football players with a history of three or more concussions are three times more likely to experience depression compared to those without concussion history. Among military veterans with traumatic brain injury, depression rates are significantly higher compared to veterans without TBI, with studies showing veterans with TBI have more than double the risk of depression.



The connection between concussions and depression is particularly concerning for men, who are already less likely to discuss mental health concerns with physicians or loved ones.

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, men are four times more likely to die by suicide than women, yet they receive mental health treatment far less frequently due to societal stigmas and underreporting.



“We see this pattern especially in former or current military personnel who have sustained blast injuries and may also be dealing with PTSD,” explains Dr. Michael Drzewiecki, Director of Clinical Neuroscience at The Neurologic Wellness Institute.“But it's equally prevalent in civilian men who are managing their own emotional trauma, everyday stress, and pressures while simultaneously dealing with persistent concussion symptoms.”



The Neurologic Wellness Institute emphasizes that recognizing depression as a legitimate concussion symptom gives men the framework and permission to discuss these struggles with their healthcare providers without the burden of perceived weakness. Dr. Nick Schmidlkofer, Clinic Director, notes,“When men understand that their depression may be rooted in a physical brain injury rather than a character flaw, they're more empowered to seek the comprehensive treatment they need.”



Research indicates that depressive symptoms in concussed individuals can manifest as irritability, difficulty controlling emotions, cognitive difficulties, fatigue, and social withdrawal. These symptoms overlap significantly with standard post-concussion symptoms, making proper evaluation and treatment essential.



The Neurologic Wellness Institute specializes in comprehensive concussion evaluation and treatment using evidence-based functional neurology approaches. All patients undergo a three-hour initial evaluation, which allows doctors to identify the therapies that will be most effective for each individual's recovery. Treatment options include vestibular rehabilitation, neurofeedback, sensory integration, and advanced movement-based therapies-all without medication or surgery.



“Our goal is to help men understand that seeking treatment for concussion-related depression is a sign of strength, not weakness,” adds Neurologic Wellness Institute Founder and Lead Clinician Dr. George Michalopoulos.“The brain is an organ, and like any other injury, it requires proper diagnosis, treatment, and time to heal.”



Men who have experienced concussions and are dealing with persistent symptoms, including mood changes, irritability, difficulty concentrating, or feelings of depression, are encouraged to seek evaluation from qualified specialists who understand the complex relationship between brain injury and mental health.



