Thinkathon 2026 To Unite 10,000 Global Thinkers On UN Human Rights Day In World Record Innovation Attempt

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The SolutionPeople Network (TSPN) today announced Thinkathon 2026, a three-hour global innovation hackathon and networking summit that will bring together 10,000+“Thinkers” from over 100 countries in an ambitious attempt to set multiple Guinness World Records.

Held December 10, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM CST on Zoom, Thinkathon 2026 is designed to generate more than 500,000 ideas in a single 60-minute“hyper-brainstorm” by engaging participants from 1,000+ organizations and 100 universities.

The event is curated by Gerald“Solutionman” Haman, a world-renowned innovation facilitator and founder of The SolutionPeople Network, a family of LinkedIn innovation communities with more than 1,650,000 members.

“The world's biggest challenges demand world-record levels of creativity,” said Gerald“Solutionman” Haman, curator of Thinkathon and founder of TSPN.“Thinkathon 2026 invites 10,000 people to come together in one shared moment to imagine better futures, generate hundreds of thousands of ideas, and turn Human Rights Day into a powerful global innovation experience.”

HONORING FOUR MAJOR GLOBAL CELEBRATIONS

Thinkathon 2026 has been intentionally scheduled to align with four significant global milestones, amplifying its purpose and impact.

1. United Nations“Human Rights Day” – December 10

The event transforms Human Rights Day into a solution-focused global think tank, inviting participants to generate ideas that advance dignity, equality, inclusion, and opportunity.

2. 25th Anniversary of the Singapore Thinkathon

In 2001, Haman helped 8,000 participants generate 454,000 ideas in 60 minutes at the Singapore National Stadium. Thinkathon 2026 celebrates this legacy by moving from a single stadium to a global digital arena and inviting 10,000 Thinkers to surpass that benchmark.

3. The Semiquincentennial – 250 Years of the United States

As the United States approaches its 250th anniversary, Thinkathon 2026 invites the world to envision the next 250 years of innovation in democracy, education, sustainability, economic opportunity, and human rights.

4. Accelerated Keynotes by the“10 World's Leading Thinkathon Futurists”

A select group of 10 Futurists will deliver short, high-impact“Accelerated Keynotes” covering topics such as AI, sustainability, education, the future of work, and human rights-priming participants for deeper, more forward-thinking idea generation.

A MOONSHOT MISSION: 500,000+ IDEAS IN 60 MINUTES

At the core of Thinkathon 2026 is a bold mission: to capture over 500,000 ideas in a single hour.

Participants will respond to 100 carefully crafted questions organized into 10 major innovation topics, including:

1 & Technology for Good

2 & Energy & HR & Rights & Global Education & Personal Security & Building & Social Growth & Culture & Creativity

Thinkers will join from homes, offices, classrooms, innovation labs, and co-working spaces. Structured digital tools and templates will ensure that every idea is captured, making the 60-minute hyper-brainstorm both fast-paced and highly productive.

INSIDE THE 3-HOUR THINKATHON EXPERIENCE

The three-hour program is designed to combine inspiration, ideation, and interaction:

.Welcome & Orientation by Gerald“Solutionman” Haman.

.Accelerated Keynotes by the 10 World's Leading Thinkathon Futurists.

.60-Minute World Record Hyper-Brainstorm using the 100 global questions.

.Breakout Networking & Collaboration among participants from 100+ countries.

.Recognition, Prizes & Next Steps for participants, teams, and sponsors.

$250,000 IN PRIZES, RECOGNITION & GLOBAL VISIBILITY

Thinkathon 2026 will award more than $250,000 in prizes and recognition, including:

.“Golden Thinker” awards and innovation challenge prizes.

.Spotlight recognition for top organizations, teams, and countries.

.Certificates, medals, and digital badges for participants.

.Special awards for Most Ideas, Most Innovative Solutions, and Best University or Youth Teams.

Winners may be featured on Thinkathon, in TSPN newsletters, and across The SolutionPeople Network's LinkedIn audience of 1.65 million+ members.

BENEFITS FOR PARTICIPANTS & SPONSORS

For Participants (Thinkers):

.Be part of a Guinness World Record–scale innovation event and earn a Real Gold Medal

.Connect with peers from 100+ countries.

.Network with innovators, executives, entrepreneurs, educators, and students.

.Receive certificates and digital badges for professional profiles.

.Gain exposure to new ideas, trends, and collaboration opportunities.

For Sponsors & Partners:

.Align with UN Human Rights Day, the U.S. Semiquincentennial, and a 25-year Thinkathon legacy.

.Gain global brand visibility across promotions, live programming, and follow-up content.

.Host branded breakout rooms, sponsor themes, or fund prizes.

.Access curated idea summaries and innovation insights in areas of interest.

.Demonstrate leadership in innovation, ESG, CSR, DEI, and human rights.

Custom sponsorship packages are available for corporations, universities, NGOs, foundations, and public sector organizations.

A 501(C)(3) INNOVATION NON-PROFIT WITH GLOBAL IMPACT

Thinkathon is a U.S.-registered 501(c)(3) non-profit. Profits from Thinkathon 2026 will support:

.The United Nations

.The Creative Education Foundation

.The Thinkathon Foundation

Sponsorships, donations, and ticket costs are tax-deductible.

SAVE THE DATE

Thinkathon 2026

December 10, 2026. 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM CST

Live on Zoom –“Where 10,000 Thinkers Unite to Change the World”

LEARN MORE ABOUT PARTICIPATING, SPONSORING OR VOLUNTEERING

Contact Gerald“Solutionman” Haman

Email:...

Mobile & WhatsApp: +1-312-215-2852

Calendly:

LinkedIn: