HE Dr. Thani Al Zeyoudi , Minister Of Foreign Trade Statement UAE Non-Oil Trade Data, Q3 2025 Statement

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) “The UAE's status as a reliable global trade and investment partner continues to be reflected in the unprecedented growth in our non-oil foreign trade. The UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, achieved a number of foreign trade milestones in Q3 of 2025, including overall total value, rate of growth and non-oil goods exports.

“In Q3, the value of non-oil trade approached AED1 trillion for the first time in a single quarter in the history of the country. It helped the value of non-oil foreign trade reach AED2.7 trillion (US$728 billion) for the first nine months of 2025, an increase of 24.6% compared to the same period in 2024. We are already within touching distance of our target of AED4 trillion in non-oil trade by 2031

“This record increase in trade was driven by continued growth in our non-oil exports, which contributed to 21.7% of the total non-oil trade during the first nine months of 2025, compared to 18.9% in 2024. Non-oil exports reached AED579.4 billion (US$157.8 billion) during the first nine months of 2025, with a growth rate of more than 42.6% compared to the same period in 2024 – and three times the value of exports during the whole of 2019.

“These results are a testament to our national vision of economic diversification, industrial modernization and expansion, and an openness to the world that facilitates trade and welcomes investment. Central to this is our Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPA) program, which is opening up access to global markets for our businesses through a network of free-trade agreements.

