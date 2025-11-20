Public Consulting Group Receives U.S. Department Of Labor Approval For National Apprenticeship Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boston, MA, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Public Consulting Group (PCG) is proud to announce that the U.S. Department of Labor has approved its National Program Standards for the firm's Apprenticeship Program. The designation allows PCG to operate its apprenticeship program under a single, nationally recognized framework, authorizing the firm to sponsor and manage apprenticeships across the United States.

“This approval allows us to operate seamlessly nationwide,” said Richard Norman, Manager of Business Implementation at PCG.“It opens doors for employers and apprentices alike, expanding access to training and workforce development opportunities.”

The program is designed to reduce administrative and compliance burdens for participating employers, who can join without becoming registered apprenticeship sponsors themselves. PCG will handle all aspects of program management, including registration, apprentice tracking, and regulatory reporting, while offering standardized training models and curricula.

“Our goal is to reduce barriers for employers and make apprenticeship participation simple,” added Norman.“By handling the administrative, tracking, and compliance responsibilities, we allow employers to focus on what they do best-running their business.”

While most national apprenticeship programs are limited to a single organization or occupation, PCG's program is open to employers across industries and sectors, including early childhood education, healthcare, manufacturing, information technology, and skilled trades.

The approval of PCG's Apprenticeship Program by the U.S. Department of Labor reflects PCG's continued efforts to support a more resilient and efficient workforce nationwide. The PCG Apprenticeship Program is now available to employers nationwide.



About Public Consulting Group

Public Consulting Group LLC (PCG) is a leading public sector solutions implementation and operations improvement firm that partners with health, education, and human services agencies to improve lives. Founded in 1986, PCG employs approximately 2,000 professionals throughout the U.S.-all committed to delivering solutions that change lives for the better. The firm is a member of a family of companies with experience in all 50 states, in Canada, and in Europe. PCG offers clients a multidisciplinary approach to meet challenges, pursue opportunities, and serve constituents across the public sector. To learn more, visit .

