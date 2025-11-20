403
Israeli Airstrikes in Southern Gaza Result in Deaths
(MENAFN) Early Thursday, three Palestinians were killed and several others injured in an Israeli airstrike on a residence in southern Gaza, marking another breach of the Oct. 10 ceasefire, according to Gaza’s Civil Defense.
The Civil Defense agency stated that its teams recovered three bodies and treated at least 15 wounded from two families after a strike targeted a home in Bani Suheila, located east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.
On Wednesday, the Israeli military killed 25 Palestinians and injured 77 during a series of successive strikes on multiple areas previously vacated by Israel, which Palestinian officials described as a breach of the ceasefire agreement, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza.
The ministry did not provide further details about the specific locations hit or the identities of the victims.
The Israeli military asserted that the attacks were conducted in retaliation for gunfire directed at its forces in Rafah, southern Gaza.
Information from Palestinian groups, human rights organizations, and official bodies suggests that Israel has committed numerous violations of the ceasefire since it came into effect on Oct. 10.
According to a Wednesday statement by Gaza’s Health Ministry, Israel has killed 280 Palestinians and injured 672 since Oct. 11.
