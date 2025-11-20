[Latest] Transformer Monitoring Software Market Set To Reach US$ 6,317.3 Million Valuation By 2033 Astute Analytica

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The market is rapidly shifting toward proactive, data-driven strategies. A focus on integrating artificial intelligence and real-time analytics is helping to prevent failures and optimize the performance of an increasingly stressed and aging global transformer fleet. Chicago, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global transformer monitoring software market was valued at US$ 2,877.6 million in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 6,317.3 million in 2033, growing at 9.13% throughout the forecast period. Artificial intelligence is truly changing the game for Dissolved Gas Analysis (DGA) solutions. Think of Siemens Energy's 2025 Sensformer® Advanced software, which now packs 3 new AI-powered diagnostic algorithms. Meanwhile, GE Vernova's KelmanTM DGA software is a data powerhouse, processing an incredible 5,000 data points for each transformer every single day in its 2024 version. Schneider Electric is right in the mix, with its 2025 EcoStruxureTM Transformer Expert using 5 separate machine learning models. Not to be outdone, ABB's 2024 AbilityTM Transformer Intelligence software now cross-references DGA data with 4 other operational metrics for sharper accuracy. Downloaad Sample Pages: What this means for utilities is a huge leap forward in the transformer monitoring software market. Doble Engineering's 2025 DGA-1000 module offers 6 smart, customizable alert thresholds powered by machine learning. The results speak for themselves. A 2024 industry report found that this level of advanced software can eliminate up to 15 false positive alerts per year for a large utility. The time savings are just as impressive. New AI features rolled out in 2025 are set to save a single grid operator about 8 hours of manual data review weekly, freeing them up to focus on what matters most. Key Findings in Transformer Monitoring Software Market

Market Forecast (2033) US$ 6,317.3 million CAGR 9.13% Largest Region (2024) North America (36.09%) By Product Type DGA (Dissolved Gas Analysis) software (38.30%) By Application Power transformers (66.50%) Top Drivers

Growing adoption of IoT and cloud-based analytics platforms.

Need to extend the lifespan of aging grid infrastructure. Integration of renewable energy sources requires advanced grid stability. Top Trends

Use of AI and machine learning for predictive fault diagnosis.

Development of multi-functional sensors for comprehensive asset health monitoring. Shift from offline laboratory analysis to real-time online monitoring. Top Challenges

Data integration complexity with legacy utility SCADA systems.

Ensuring cybersecurity of interconnected monitoring devices and platforms. Managing and analyzing the massive volume of collected sensor data.

Hardened Cybersecurity is Now a Must-Have Feature for Utilities in the Transformer Monitoring Software Market

As digital threats to critical infrastructure grow, software security has become non-negotiable. GE Vernova is taking this seriously, embedding 4 new multi-factor authentication protocols in its 2025 DGA software. A revealing 2024 security audit at a major utility found and fixed 12 hidden vulnerabilities in their monitoring software, showing how constant vigilance is key. To keep pace, Siemens Energy's 2025 software release now complies with 3 new cybersecurity standards aimed squarely at protecting critical infrastructure.

This security-first approach is sweeping across the transformer monitoring software market. Schneider Electric's 2024 update now provides end-to-end encryption covering 100 percent of the data's journey. Collaboration is also crucial; ABB's 2025 cyber update was built in partnership with 2 leading cybersecurity firms. One key player even invested 500 hours in penetration testing for its new DGA software module in 2024. In response to this new reality, at least 7 major North American utilities made new cybersecurity compliance checks mandatory for all monitoring software in 2025.

Seamless Teamwork Between Hardware and Software Delivers Superior Data

The magic really happens when smart sensors and intelligent software work together seamlessly. Doble's 2025 DGA-1000 software now plays well with 5 additional third-party sensor models, giving utilities more choice. The hardware itself is getting better, too. The popular Vaisala OPT100 sensor now has a lifespan of over 100 months, a vital stat for anyone planning a 2025 software integration. In 2024, GE's Kelman TRANSFIX sensors were integrated into 10 new partner software platforms, proving that an open ecosystem is the way forward.

This close collaboration is unlocking new potential in the transformer monitoring software market. For example, new DGA software from Siemens in 2025 can analyze data from 9 different gases captured by its newest sensors. At the same time, Schneider Electric's 2024 software update managed to shave 50 milliseconds off the data acquisition latency from its sensors. There is even a 2025 joint venture working to create a DGA sensor that is 20 grams lighter, making installation much simpler. And in 2024, ABB announced its new software can now calibrate 7 different sensor inputs at once, ensuring rock-solid data integrity.

A Rapid Pace of Innovation Defines a Fiercely Competitive Market

The transformer monitoring software market is buzzing with constant updates and new features. In 2024, Siemens Energy pushed out 2 major updates for its DGA monitoring suite. Looking ahead, GE Vernova's 2025 roadmap is all about the user, with 6 new interface enhancements planned for its Kelman software. Schneider Electric is also in the race, adding 14 new reporting features to its EcoStruxure platform in 2024 to give users more granular control. This healthy competition means better, more powerful tools for managing critical grid assets.

This drive to innovate is felt across the entire transformer monitoring software market. ABB's 2025 release of AbilityTM Transformer Intelligence is set to include 4 new modules for specialized transformers. Understanding that one size doesn't fit all, Doble Engineering rolled out 3 new software subscription tiers in 2024. A 2025 market report counted 25 new features launched across just the top five providers in the last year alone. The race for innovation is also evident in intellectual property, with at least 9 new patents for DGA software analytics filed by key players in 2024.

Strategic Partnerships and Buyouts are Reshaping the Competitive Field

In today's market, no company is an island. Strategic alliances are key to growth, and in 2024, ABB teamed up with 3 cloud-hosting providers to bolster its software-as-a-service (SaaS) lineup. To fuel future innovation, Siemens Energy announced 5 new research partnerships with universities in 2025 to create next-gen algorithms. GE Vernova took a different route, acquiring 1 analytics firm in 2024 to absorb its DGA software expertise. These moves are reshaping the competitive dynamics of the transformer monitoring software market.

Building a strong ecosystem is a top priority. Schneider Electric expanded its network by bringing 30 new certified system integrators on board in 2024. In 2025, Doble Engineering signed 2 new joint marketing deals to grow its presence in the Asia-Pacific region. A 2024 analysis found that the top four companies were involved in 12 strategic partnerships related to grid software. Fostering industry-wide progress, a working group with 15 member companies was formed in 2025 to standardize DGA data formats, a crucial step for the transformer monitoring software market.

Huge Grid Modernization Projects Are Driving Widespread Software Adoption

We are seeing these software solutions being deployed on a massive scale. In 2024, a major European utility began rolling out DGA monitoring software across 500 of its substation transformers. A 2025 North American smart grid project is even bigger, with plans to monitor 1,200 distribution transformers. The renewable energy sector is also a key driver; one 2024 project integrated DGA software to watch over 50 large step-up transformers at a wind farm.

The value and scale of these deployments are truly impressive. A utility in the Asia-Pacific region reported in 2025 that its new monitoring software now protects assets worth over USD 200 million. In the U.S., the Department of Energy's Grid Deployment Office provided funding in 2024 for 10 new grid modernization projects that rely on advanced monitoring. One 2024 contract for a top software provider was immense, covering 3,000 assets across 4 states. A 2025 report confirms that 20 of the top 50 global utilities are now in the midst of large-scale DGA software rollouts in the transformer monitoring software market.

Tough Regulations and Industry Standards Are Charting the Course Forward

Following the rules is essential for anyone wanting to compete. The 2025 version of ABB's software, for instance, is now fully compliant with the 2 latest IEC standards for transformer monitoring. To help utilities navigate global regulations, Siemens' 2024 software update includes reporting templates for 5 different international bodies. One major provider even went through 1,000 hours of testing in 2024 to earn a new NERC-CIP compliance certification, proving its commitment to security.

Meeting these standards is a direct response to what customers and regulators in the transformer monitoring software market demand. As of 2025, Schneider Electric's software adheres to 7 key ISO standards for data management and security. Doble Engineering's software is also compliant with 4 specific IEEE standards for DGA. A 2024 survey showed just how important this is, with 90 percent of utility procurement managers calling standards compliance a top-three priority. Looking ahead, new 2025 regulations in 3 European nations now require online DGA monitoring for all transformers rated above 100 MVA.

The Cloud and Big Data Capabilities Have Become Essential Digital Tools

The sheer amount of data being generated requires a powerful backbone. GE Vernova's 2025 cloud platform was built to process up to 10 terabytes of data every month. To enable long-term analysis, Siemens' 2024 software can archive 15 years of historical DGA data. Of course, reliability is key, which is why ABB's newest SaaS offering, announced in 2025, comes with a 99 percent uptime guarantee. The cloud is no longer optional in the transformer monitoring software market.

Moving to the cloud offers clear benefits. A 2024 case study showed one utility saved USD 50,000 in annual IT costs just by making the switch. The scalability is staggering; Schneider Electric's 2025 platform can handle data from 20,000 transformers all at once. Data is also getting faster, with a 2024 software release now synchronizing data between the field and the cloud every 60 seconds. To support customers everywhere, the top three DGA software providers now run dedicated data centers on at least 4 continents as of 2025, ensuring the transformer monitoring software market is truly global.

Global Expansion and a Fierce War for Talent are Fueling Growth

Top companies are pushing into new territories to find growth. In 2024, Siemens Energy landed its first major DGA software deals in 2 new South American countries. To support its customers in Southeast Asia, ABB announced it would open 3 new service centers there in 2025. A 2024 market report showed just how important global markets are, with 40% of new software licenses being sold in the Asia-Pacific region. Seeing this opportunity, GE Vernova grew its European sales team by 15 people in 2024 to strengthen its hold on the transformer monitoring software market.

This global push is matched by a major investment in people and research. GE Vernova announced plans in 2024 to hire 20 new data scientists for its DGA software team. Siemens Energy boosted its R&D budget for monitoring software by USD 5 million in 2025. A quick look at job postings in 2024 found 50 open roles for specialized software engineers at just the top four companies. The average R&D team now has about 75 people as of 2025. Schneider Electric's 2024 report noted it added 35 employees to its digital grid team. Doble Engineering also invested USD 2 million in a new software lab in 2024, while ABB is sponsoring 4 PhD students in 2025. This focus on brainpower is what will drive the transformer monitoring software market forward.

Transformer Monitoring Software Market Major Players:



GE

ABB

Siemens

Doble Engineering Company

Eaton

Weidmann

Schneider Electric

Mitsubishi

Qualitrol

Koncar Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation Overview:

By Type



Dga Software

Bushing Monitoring Software

Partial Discharge (pd) Software Others

By Application



Power Transformer Distribution Transformer

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) South America

