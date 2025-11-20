Benton Discovers Additional High-Grade Gold And Delineates Large Copper Soil Anomaly South Of The Great Burnt Copper Deposit

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2025) - Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received high-grade gold (Au) results ranging from trace up to 12.0 g/t Au from prospecting samples collected approximately 725 m northeast of the northernmost area of the South Pond ("SP") Gold Copper Deposit (Figures 1 and 2). Two samples were collected from local mineralized angular boulders containing pyrrhotite, chalcopyrite, and arsenopyrite which returned 0.86 g/t Au and 12.0 g/t Au. The Company views this new discovery as significant, as it could extend the SP horizon by an additional 725 m.

Benton is pleased to report that it has received results for 1,259 soil samples covering a 5.4 x 2 km grid area of the southern 12 km portion of the Great Burnt ("GB") project, where little historical work has been completed (Figure 3). Additionally, a large (2.5 km) multi-line copper anomaly has been delineated which shows similar characteristics to that of the GB main copper deposit. The Company is planning an airborne geophysical survey to cover this untested horizon in order to assist in targeting for future trenching and drilling.

The Company's drill program is currently progressing well with 23 holes completed to date. A total of 21 holes tested the SP horizon over 2.7 km, designed to prove continuity along the current 3 km-long gold-copper trend. All holes have intersected excellent visual mineralization with further assays expected shortly. It is important to note that the SP gold zone is open to the north and south and, coupled with the new sampling of 12 g/t Au to the north and multiple surface samples and drill results 2-3 km to the south, it demonstrates that the system is very robust and large.







Figure 1: Great Burnt Target Areas

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Figure 2: South Pond North Gold Discovery

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Figure 3: Great Burnt South Soil Grid

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



QP

Stephen House (P.), Vice President of Exploration for Benton Resources Inc., the 'Qualified Person' under National Instrument 43-101, has approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release and prepared or supervised its preparation.

QA/QC Protocols

Core, rock and soil samples, including standards, blanks and duplicates, are submitted to Eastern Analytical Ltd., Springdale, Newfoundland for preparation and analysis. All core and rock samples were acquired by saw-cut (channels/drill core) with one-half submitted for assay and one-half retained for reference, or hand (rocks) and delivered, by Benton personnel, in sealed bags, to the Springdale lab of Eastern Analytical, which is an accredited assay lab that conforms to the requirements of ISO/IEC 17025. Samples are analyzed using Eastern's Au (Fire assay) @ 30g + ICP-34 method that delivers a 34-element package utilizing a 200 mg subsample totally dissolved in four acids and analyzed by ICP-OES analytical technique. Overlimits are analysed with Eastern's atomic absorption method, using a 0.200 g to 2.00 g of sample, digested with three acids. All reported assays are uncut. Eastern Analytical Ltd. achieved ISO 17025 accreditation in February 2014 (for more details on the scope of accreditation visit the CALA website). Grab samples are selective in nature and may not represent the average mineralization of a bedrock exposure.

About Benton Resources Inc.

Benton Resources is a well-financed mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol BEX. Benton has a diversified, highly prospective property portfolio and holds large equity positions in other mining companies that are advancing high-quality assets. Whenever possible, BEX retains net smelter return (NSR) royalties with potential long-term cash flow.

Benton is focused on advancing its high-grade Copper-Gold Great Burnt Project in central Newfoundland, which has a Mineral Resource estimate of 667,000 tonnes @ 3.21% Cu Indicated and 482,000 @ 2.35% Cu Inferred. The Project has an excellent geological setting covering 25km of strike and boasts six known Cu-Au-Ag zones over 15km that are all open for expansion. Further potential for discovery is excellent given the extensive number of untested geophysical targets and Cu-Au soil anomalies. Phase 1 and 2 drill programs returned impressive results including 25.42 m of 5.51% Cu, including 9.78 m of 8.31% Cu, and 1.00 m of 12.70% Cu. Drilling at the South Pond Gold Zone, approximately 7.5 km north of the Great Burnt Copper-Gold Zone, has confirmed a robust gold-mineralized system over 2.5 km with results of 74.20 m of 1.43g/t Au and 43.75 m of 1.62g/t Au and is open for expansion in all directions.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Benton Resources Inc.,

"Stephen Stares"

Stephen Stares, President

Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact Mr. Stares at the number below.