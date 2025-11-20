403
Secure Launches Digital Security Teammate To Bridge 4.8M Talent Gap As Global Cybercrime Soars To $10.5 Trillion
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Raises $4.5 million in Funding from Disrupt to Bring Digital Security Teammate to Market
DUBAI, UAE – November, 2025 – Secure today announced the launch of Digital Security Teammate (DST), a new category of AI-native agents built to help security teams survive the largest operational crisis the industry has ever faced. Cybercrime damages have reached $10.5 trillion globally, the talent gap has widened to 4.8 million unfilled roles, and security teams continue to drown in 1000s of alerts a day from tools they cannot staff or manage. The company also announced that it has secured its first investment from Disrupt, the leading venture builder out of MENA behind notable global startups, including the $350M bootstrapped exit of Cloudways to DigitalOcean. The $4.5M backing signals a broader regional push to accelerate AI-native security innovation. A Crisis Too Large for Human Teams Alone: Breaches in the United States now hit an all-time high of $10.22 million, and breaches in the Middle East average $7.29 million, yet only 49% of breached companies plan to increase security spending. Leaders face five-month hiring cycles, analyst salaries above $300,000 per year, and rising failure rates across traditional operations. The pressure on cybersecurity teams has reached a breaking point. 84% of security professionals report being uncomfortably stressed, and nearly 60% are considering leaving the profession. Turnover, burnout, and talent drain are eroding security from the inside as threats accelerate. Only AI-powered defense can keep up with AI-powered attacks, yet most mid-sized, cloud-first organizations are still operating with pre-AI tooling and lean teams. Growing compliance and reporting requirements further demand faster response, higher accuracy, and continuous auditability. Together, these forces are creating a crisis too large for human teams to shoulder alone. Introducing Digital Security Teammates: “Security teams are drowning. We are giving them oxygen,” said Uzair Gadit, CEO of Secure.“The industry does not need another tool. It needs teammates. We built Digital Security Teammates to work like real colleagues. They take the night shift, clear the queue, and catch what humans miss while explaining every action. One Digital Security Teammate matches the workload of an L1 analyst and security engineer combined, at a fraction of the cost.” DSTs are always on AI-native agents that work inside a company's existing security stack. They investigate alerts, triage incidents, perform compliance tasks, and escalate only when needed, simplifying, not replacing, the tools teams already have. Unlike MDR, SOAR, or single-vendor co-pilots, DSTs deploy in minutes, work across the entire stack, and deliver value within the first 30 minutes. Core capabilities include:
-
Unified Intelligence: DSTs consolidate insights across existing tools
60% Noise Reduction: Contextual analysis eliminates noise
Natural Language Interface: Security teams interact with DSTs conversationally, no new training required
Transparent Operations: Every action is explained and auditable, building trust with human teams
Regulatory Alignment: Built-in compliance for SOC2, ISO 27001, NCA ECC, SAMA, and regional frameworks
Detailed Asset Insight with discovery, classification, and full context, powered by a knowledge graph
Integration with 200+ existing security platforms, including IBM QRadar, CISCO, Sentinel One, Splunk, CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, and others, such as AWS, GCP & Azure Native cloud services
-
70% faster detection MTTD (Mean Time To Detection) and 50% faster resolution MTTR (Mean Time To Resolution)
75% faster alert triage and prioritization
2,000+ analyst hours saved annually per Digital Teammate, plus nearly 200 hours saved per analyst each month, reducing asset-related workload by 62%
60% reduction in alert fatigue
