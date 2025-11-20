Knowledge Summit Kicks Off Its 10Th Edition Tomorrow At Dubai World Trade Centre

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Under the generous patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the tenth edition of the Knowledge Summit will kick off tomorrow, Wednesday, 19 November 2025. Organized by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the two-day event will be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre under the theme“Knowledge Markets: Developing Sustainable Communities.”

This edition represents a strategic milestone in the decade-long journey of the Knowledge Summit, which has strengthened its standing as a leading international platform convening decision-makers, thinkers, experts, and leaders across vital sectors. The aim is to reinforce the knowledge ecosystem and equip communities with the tools of sustainable development.

The Summit aligns with the UAE's declaration of 2025 as the“Year of Community.” Its inspiring sessions and rich discussions provide an open platform for global dialogue focused on placing knowledge at the heart of community development. It also highlights that investing in ideas and knowledge forms the cornerstone of building prosperous societies. Through this intellectual momentum, the Summit aims to highlight“knowledge markets” and their impact on reshaping patterns of knowledge production, consumption, and distribution. It will also expand the frameworks for exchanging expertise and knowledge, achieving tangible social, economic, and development outcomes.

The Summit's new edition attracts broad participation, including more than 130 speakers comprising government and business leaders as well as international experts. Additionally, over 58 dialogue sessions and high-level meetings will be organized to discuss knowledge policies and the mechanisms for implementing and transforming ideas into effective projects and initiatives. The program also presents inspiring models and international experiences from various fields of sustainable development.

One of the Summit's key pillars is the Global Knowledge Index (GKI). Its updated 2025 edition will be launched at the event, following developments in its methodology and enhancements to its analytical tools, adding new sub-indices and updating statistical weights. This enhances its comparability across countries, enabling it to measure knowledge readiness precisely and objectively.

This Summit's agenda includes a diverse array of remarkable sessions highlighting key knowledge themes worldwide. These cover themes include knowledge markets, the knowledge-based economy, knowledge governance, innovation, sustainability, community development, technology, artificial intelligence, blockchain, big data, education, scientific research, development and innovation, legislation, social transformation, intellectual property, patents, and the environment, among other themes reflecting the rapid transformations in the global knowledge landscape.