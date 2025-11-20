PM Svyrydenko Meets US Army Secretary Driscoll

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, she announced this on Telegram.

“I am pleased to welcome US Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll on his first visit to Ukraine. This visit gives representatives of the US administration an opportunity to assess the situation on the ground and see the consequences of Russian aggression,” Svyrydenko emphasized.

As the head of government emphasized,“at a time when Russia continues to kill our people, target residential buildings with missiles, and strike critical infrastructure, the strategy of putting pressure on Russia remains effective.”

In her opinion, it is extremely important to further strengthen sanctions against the aggressor state in order to reduce its ability to wage aggressive war.

Svyrydenko also confirmed that the US-Ukraine Investment Fund for Reconstruction, initiated by US President Donald Trump, has successfully launched its work and is expanding its activities.

As reported by Ukrinform, the US-Ukraine Investment Fund for Reconstruction will amount to about USD 200 million by the end of next year, and with co-financing of projects, hundreds of millions of dollars will be invested in Ukraine.

On September 17, the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) made an investment commitment to the US-Ukraine Investment Fund for Reconstruction in the amount of USD 75 million, while Ukraine will double this contribution.

On November 5, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the procedure for implementing agreements on the creation of the US-Ukraine Investment Fund for Reconstruction, paving the way for active investment attraction.

On November 14, Ukraine and the US announced the appointment of an investment advisor to the US-Ukraine Investment Fund for Recovery - the international consulting company Alvarez & Marsal (A&M).

