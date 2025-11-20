403
Türkiye Among Global Leaders in Patent Applications in 2024
(MENAFN) Türkiye recorded 10,004 filings in 2024, placing it among the top 10 nations globally for domestic patent submissions, while also standing out for a high proportion of women inventors filing under the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT), according to the Turkish Patent and Trademark Office (Turkpatent).
The country demonstrated strong performance internationally across patents, trademarks, and designs last year, as highlighted in a recent report by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO).
Patent applications in Türkiye rose by 18.4% in 2024, surpassing the global average, while registrations jumped 38.9% from the previous year.
This growth moved Türkiye from 12th to 10th place worldwide in patent filings.
China led the global ranking with 1.6 million applications, followed by the United States with 270,295, Japan with 237,169, South Korea with 195,786, India with 63,217, Germany with 40,085, Russia with 21,502, France with 12,751, and the United Kingdom with 11,105.
Following Türkiye, Italy secured the 11th position with 9,120 applications, while Iran filed 8,314, and North Korea submitted 6,936.
Türkiye achieved a notable increase in patent applications by women, with 26.1% of PCT applications coming from female inventors, positioning the country as a global leader in this area.
Data revealed that Turkish patent submissions were particularly focused on hydro energy technologies.
Between 2014 and 2024, Türkiye ranked second in per capita growth of patent applications, seventh in domestic utility model applications, and 10th in the number of patent experts, totaling 181.
In trademarks, Türkiye ranked sixth worldwide and second in Europe with 366,543 domestic applications, and fourth globally and first in Europe with 284,781 domestic registrations.
