Teen Gets Arrested After Blaze at Vjesnik Building
(MENAFN) A young individual has been taken into custody in connection with the destructive fire at the Vjesnik building in Zagreb, according to a statement released Thursday by the capital's Police Department.
"We confirm that the criminal investigation so far has included several young persons, one of whom has been arrested, and a criminal investigation is being conducted against him," the announcement noted.
Authorities revealed that immediately after the fire erupted in the Vjesnik building shortly before midnight on Monday, police began a criminal inquiry while securing the site and ensuring public safety.
According to a report from a media outlet, a minor informed police that she had been with a group of young individuals inside the Vjesnik building on Monday night.
They had intended to climb to the skyscraper’s top but encountered a locked door. At that point, one of the youths set cardboard boxes on fire, which rapidly spread, prompting everyone to flee the building.
The report indicated that most of those involved were teenagers, roughly 16 and 17 years old, residing near the Vjesnik building.
On Wednesday, authorities reviewed surveillance footage and questioned approximately five minors suspected of involvement in the potential arson, confirming the arrest on Thursday.
