Fed's Goolsbee Says He's 'Even More Uneasy' About Cutting Rates Amid Lack Of Inflation Data Due To Government Shutdown: Report

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee reportedly said on Thursday that the lack of inflation data due to the ongoing U.S. government shutdown makes him“even more uneasy” about cutting rates.

During an interview with CNBC, Goolsbee expressed concerns that policymakers will lack sufficient visibility into prices during the shutdown. He added that there are fewer private sector sources of inflation data than there are for the labor market.

“If there are problems developing on the inflation side, it's going to be a fair amount of time before we see that. That makes me even more uneasy.”

- Austan Goolsbee, President, Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago

Get updates to this story developing directly on Stocktwits.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.