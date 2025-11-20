403
GULF CRAFT CELEBRATED FOR ITS OUTSTANDING COMMITMENT TO ELEVATING UAE EMPLOYMENT STANDARDS
(MENAFN- Grace & Garbo) Dubai, UAE – 20th November, 2025. Gulf Craft, a leading global yacht and boat manufacturer headquartered in the United Arab Emirates, has been awarded in the Manufacturing Category at the Emirates Labour Market Award 2025, organised by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court. The annual award ceremony took place on November 13th in Abu Dhabi, praising organisations that demonstrate outstanding performance and commitment to advancing the UAE’s labour market standards.
This recognition marks the first time in Gulf Craft’s history that the company has been honoured at this prestigious national award, which benchmarks organisations across the Emirates for excellence in employment practices, workforce wellbeing, and innovation. Gulf Craft was selected from among nearly 1800 companies across the UAE, making this achievement a significant milestone in the company’s four-decade legacy of manufacturing excellence and human development.
The Emirates Labour Market Award aims to celebrate organisations that demonstrate exceptional practices in employment and empowerment, work environment and workforce wellbeing, and innovation and future-readiness – all areas where Gulf Craft has continually excelled. The assessment criteria include workforce planning and Emiratisation, training and skills development, diversity and inclusion, safety and wellbeing, and the integration of innovation and technology to enhance competitiveness
Yousuf Alshaali, Office Manager of the Chairman, who received the award on behalf of Gulf Craft at the ceremony held in Abu Dhabi, stated:
“This recognition reflects the environment we create for our employees. We strive to be an employer of choice, and it is the dedication of our management board that ensures a supportive, positive, and forward-looking workplace for everyone at Gulf Craft, across corporate teams and on the factory floor. The award underscores our ongoing commitment to our workforce’s wellbeing, empowerment, cultural diversity and professional growth, which remain at the heart of our success.”
The company’s ethos has long been guided by the vision of its Chairman, Mohammed Hussein Alshaali, who often reminds his teams:
“Take care of your people, and your people will take care of you.”
As a proudly Emirati company, Gulf Craft’s achievement in the Manufacturing category reflects the nation’s values of craftsmanship, innovation, and genuine care for its people. This recognition reaffirms our ongoing commitment to providing a safe, inclusive, and progressive workplace that nurtures both personal and organisational growth. It also echoes the UAE’s long-standing vision of fostering a world-class employment landscape where people, knowledge, and opportunity come together to drive the country forward.
About Gulf Craft:
Gulf Craft is a prominent global entity comprising multiple companies, with expertise in the design and production of superyachts, yachts, and boats, supported by advanced manufacturing facilities across the UAE and the Maldives. Gulf Craft combines world-class manufacturing with full-spectrum of marine services - including maintenance, refit, and technical support, delivered through dedicated service centres. Together, they deliver high-quality, personalised vessels for leisure and commercial pursuits to a diverse global clientele, along with exceptional service and support. At the heart of Gulf Craft Group is Gulf Craft, the parent brand that oversees prestigious names such as Majesty, Nomad, Oryx, SilverCAT, and Touring Passenger Vessels. These brands offer a wide range of yachts and boats, from 32 to 175 feet, embodying advanced technology, powerful engineering, timeless design, and world-class craftsmanship. Guided by visionary leadership and driven by a passionate global team, Gulf Craft continually pushes the boundaries of design and performance. This commitment is exemplified by the flagship Majesty 175, the world’s largest composite-production superyacht. Since its founding in 1982, Gulf Craft has been at the forefront of innovation, solidifying its international presence through a robust dealership network. The Group operates state-of-the-art manufacturing and service facilities, including a 43,000 sq m shipyard in Umm Al Quwain and an additional facility in Ajman, UAE. Since 2002, Gulf Craft Maldives has also operated a 9,000 sq m manufacturing and servicing facility in the Maldives, with a brand new 73,000 sq m facility set to launch soon. To date, the company has built over 10,000 boats. Gulf Craft Group's unique integrated approach ensures comprehensive support and service for its customers worldwide, continually meeting and exceeding customer aspirations.
