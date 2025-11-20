403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Healthy Jeena Sikho Launches Flagship Experience Center In Mohali-Marking Transition To HJS 2.0
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Healthy Jeena Sikho (HJS), North India's largest organized home healthcare equipment and rehabilitation services provider, today announced the launch of its first-ever Branded Experience Center in Mohali. The milestone marks the company's transition into HJS 2.0 - a new phase focused on customer accessibility, in-person guidance, high-quality physiotherapy, and integrated home healthcare services.
The opening comes after a decade of serving more than 100,000 families across nine cities through an affordable rental-first model that democratized access to hospital beds, oxygen concentrators, CPAP/BiPAP devices, and mobility aids - equipment traditionally available only through expensive purchase options.
Bridging India's Home Healthcare Awareness Gap
Despite rapid growth in home healthcare, nearly 90% of Indians still remain unaware that advanced medical equipment is available on short-term rental with full installation, maintenance, and 24×7 support. Many families face barriers during medical emergencies - lack of information, uncertainty about product quality, and concerns around after-sales service.
“Trust isn't built through catalogues or websites alone,” said Saket Agarwal, Co-founder of Healthy Jeena Sikho.“People want to meet the team, see the products firsthand, and understand how we support them around the clock. This Experience Center is that safe, reliable, and accessible place for families.”
What the Mohali Experience Center Offers
Designed as a customer-first, therapy-integrated healthcare space, the flagship center serves as both a walk-in facility and operational headquarters. It offers:
a. Live equipment demonstrations in mobility, respiratory care, sleep apnea therapy, and patient management
b. Face-to-face counseling with trained specialists to help families choose the right equipment for home recovery
c. Qualified physiotherapy services delivered by degree-holding professionals
d. Sleep apnea screening and respiratory health guidance including CPAP/BiPAP onboarding
e. A new Center of Excellence for training, R&D, and service standardization across HJS locations
The facility represents a major investment in infrastructure, manufacturing capabilities, and engineer training - enabling HJS to expand service quality without increasing costs.
HJS 2.0: Scaling Quality Without Raising Costs
Healthy Jeena Sikho's transition into HJS 2.0 focuses on three strategic pillars:
1. In-House Manufacturing
Proprietary production units in Dera Bassi, Chandigarh, allow HJS to maintain strict quality control, customize equipment, reduce turnaround time, and keep rental rates among the lowest in the industry.
2. Scalable Operational Systems
Centralized operations in Mohali create a replicable blueprint for future Experience Centers across major metro markets. Standardized training ensures uniform service delivery across all cities.
3. Integrated Home Healthcare
HJS is expanding from equipment rental into holistic recovery, combining physiotherapy, mobility rehabilitation, sleep diagnostics, and respiratory therapy under one trusted provider.
“We are not increasing the cost of care - we are improving the experience,” added Jatinder Verma, Co-founder of Healthy Jeena Sikho“Our manufacturing, scale, and technology backbone allow us to remain the most competitive option while delivering world-class home healthcare solutions.”
India's Growing Home Healthcare Opportunity
With India's elderly population expected to double by 2050 and chronic respiratory illnesses on the rise, home-based care is rapidly becoming essential national infrastructure. Healthy Jeena Sikho aims to accelerate this shift through:
Expansion of Experience Centers across India
Awareness initiatives on sleep apnea, which affects 8–10% of the Indian population
Medical-grade physiotherapy delivered in structured, supervised programs
Ongoing innovation in respiratory devices, mobility aids, and recovery support services
A Track Record of Trust and Impact
Healthy Jeena Sikho maintains a 4.9-star Google rating across all operational cities and a 35% customer referral rate, reflecting deep trust earned during some of the most vulnerable moments in families' lives. The company continues to grow through 100% bootstrapped, profitable operations, underscoring a commitment to sustainable, purpose-driven impact.
About Healthy Jeena Sikho
Founded by Saket Agarwal and Jatinder Verma, Healthy Jeena Sikho is North India's largest organized home healthcare provider. The company operates across 15+ cities, serving over 100,000 families through rental and sale of hospital beds, oxygen concentrators, CPAP/BiPAP machines, wheelchairs, and mobility aids. HJS also offers integrated rehabilitation services including physiotherapy, sleep apnea diagnostics, and respiratory therapy. With in-house manufacturing, 24×7 support, and partnerships with global brands such as Philips, ResMed, and Paramount, HJS is redefining affordable and high-quality home healthcare.
The opening comes after a decade of serving more than 100,000 families across nine cities through an affordable rental-first model that democratized access to hospital beds, oxygen concentrators, CPAP/BiPAP devices, and mobility aids - equipment traditionally available only through expensive purchase options.
Bridging India's Home Healthcare Awareness Gap
Despite rapid growth in home healthcare, nearly 90% of Indians still remain unaware that advanced medical equipment is available on short-term rental with full installation, maintenance, and 24×7 support. Many families face barriers during medical emergencies - lack of information, uncertainty about product quality, and concerns around after-sales service.
“Trust isn't built through catalogues or websites alone,” said Saket Agarwal, Co-founder of Healthy Jeena Sikho.“People want to meet the team, see the products firsthand, and understand how we support them around the clock. This Experience Center is that safe, reliable, and accessible place for families.”
What the Mohali Experience Center Offers
Designed as a customer-first, therapy-integrated healthcare space, the flagship center serves as both a walk-in facility and operational headquarters. It offers:
a. Live equipment demonstrations in mobility, respiratory care, sleep apnea therapy, and patient management
b. Face-to-face counseling with trained specialists to help families choose the right equipment for home recovery
c. Qualified physiotherapy services delivered by degree-holding professionals
d. Sleep apnea screening and respiratory health guidance including CPAP/BiPAP onboarding
e. A new Center of Excellence for training, R&D, and service standardization across HJS locations
The facility represents a major investment in infrastructure, manufacturing capabilities, and engineer training - enabling HJS to expand service quality without increasing costs.
HJS 2.0: Scaling Quality Without Raising Costs
Healthy Jeena Sikho's transition into HJS 2.0 focuses on three strategic pillars:
1. In-House Manufacturing
Proprietary production units in Dera Bassi, Chandigarh, allow HJS to maintain strict quality control, customize equipment, reduce turnaround time, and keep rental rates among the lowest in the industry.
2. Scalable Operational Systems
Centralized operations in Mohali create a replicable blueprint for future Experience Centers across major metro markets. Standardized training ensures uniform service delivery across all cities.
3. Integrated Home Healthcare
HJS is expanding from equipment rental into holistic recovery, combining physiotherapy, mobility rehabilitation, sleep diagnostics, and respiratory therapy under one trusted provider.
“We are not increasing the cost of care - we are improving the experience,” added Jatinder Verma, Co-founder of Healthy Jeena Sikho“Our manufacturing, scale, and technology backbone allow us to remain the most competitive option while delivering world-class home healthcare solutions.”
India's Growing Home Healthcare Opportunity
With India's elderly population expected to double by 2050 and chronic respiratory illnesses on the rise, home-based care is rapidly becoming essential national infrastructure. Healthy Jeena Sikho aims to accelerate this shift through:
Expansion of Experience Centers across India
Awareness initiatives on sleep apnea, which affects 8–10% of the Indian population
Medical-grade physiotherapy delivered in structured, supervised programs
Ongoing innovation in respiratory devices, mobility aids, and recovery support services
A Track Record of Trust and Impact
Healthy Jeena Sikho maintains a 4.9-star Google rating across all operational cities and a 35% customer referral rate, reflecting deep trust earned during some of the most vulnerable moments in families' lives. The company continues to grow through 100% bootstrapped, profitable operations, underscoring a commitment to sustainable, purpose-driven impact.
About Healthy Jeena Sikho
Founded by Saket Agarwal and Jatinder Verma, Healthy Jeena Sikho is North India's largest organized home healthcare provider. The company operates across 15+ cities, serving over 100,000 families through rental and sale of hospital beds, oxygen concentrators, CPAP/BiPAP machines, wheelchairs, and mobility aids. HJS also offers integrated rehabilitation services including physiotherapy, sleep apnea diagnostics, and respiratory therapy. With in-house manufacturing, 24×7 support, and partnerships with global brands such as Philips, ResMed, and Paramount, HJS is redefining affordable and high-quality home healthcare.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment