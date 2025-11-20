403
Kremlin Says Russia Remains Open for Ukraine Peace Talks
(MENAFN) Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Thursday reiterated that Russia remains open to resolving the conflict in Ukraine through political and diplomatic channels at any time.
Speaking at a Moscow press briefing, Peskov stressed that a peaceful resolution is only viable if it addresses the fundamental causes of the confrontation.
"Any time is the best for peaceful settlement. Settlement through peaceful politico-diplomatic means," he said.
While confirming ongoing contacts between Russia and the United States, Peskov clarified that a comprehensive consultation process on Ukraine is not currently taking place. "The process that could be called consultations -- no, it is not happening," he said.
Responding to comments by Airbus CEO Rene Obermann, who suggested deploying tactical nuclear weapons in Europe to counter Russia’s defensive systems in Kaliningrad, Peskov criticized the proposal as a sign that Europeans are losing "restraint and thoughtfulness in their approaches." He underscored that the Kaliningrad region remains an inseparable part of Russia and vowed that "everything necessary" would be done to defend it.
When asked to verify media reports of a 28-point plan between Russia and the U.S. aimed at settling the Ukrainian crisis, Peskov declined to provide details. "I can only repeat what we've already said repeatedly yesterday. We can't add anything new to what was discussed in Anchorage. There are no novelties in this regard," he said.
On potential meetings between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. military officials – Army Secretary Daniel Driskoll and Chief of Staff Randy George, currently in Kyiv – Peskov confirmed that no such plans exist.
Regarding the Kremlin’s use of artificial intelligence, Peskov noted that the technology helps process large datasets but emphasized that Putin himself does not use AI in his work.
