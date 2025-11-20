Azerbaijan, Israel Hold Fourth Joint Commission Meeting In Jerusalem

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The 4th meeting of the Azerbaijan–Israel Intergovernmental Joint Commission convenes today in Jerusalem, Azernews reports via the Ministry of Economy.

According to the information, the visit of Azerbaijan's co-chair of the Commission, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, to Israel has already begun. As part of the trip, the minister met with Israeli Minister of Finance Zeev Elkin, who co-chairs the Commission from the Israeli side.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the Commission's ongoing work, prospects for expanding bilateral economic cooperation, and opportunities for strengthening business partnerships.

The previous meeting of the Joint Commission took place in Baku in April 2023, co-chaired by Mikayil Jabbarov and Israel's then Foreign Minister Eli Cohen. That session resulted in several key agreements, including cooperation in environmental protection, a 2023–2026 education cooperation program, and a joint declaration on technological innovation between the Azerbaijan Innovation and Digital Development Agency and Israel's National Technology Authority. Other documents included a cooperation agreement between SOCAR and Israel's Union Energy, as well as a memorandum of understanding between Azersu OJSC and Israel's national water company Mekorot.

According to data for January–October 2025, trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Israel amounted to 69.64 million US dollars. Exports from Azerbaijan reached 21.47 million dollars, representing 0.10 per cent of the country's total exports, while imports from Israel totalled 48.17 million dollars, accounting for 0.25 per cent of Azerbaijan's total imports.

In addition, during the first half of 2025, Azerbaijan's foreign direct investments in Israel reached 542.54 million dollars. This reflects an extraordinary increase compared with the previous year. The Israeli direction accounted for 40.2 per cent of Azerbaijan's total foreign direct investments in the reporting period.