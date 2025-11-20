Cabral Gold Drills 7M @ 5.1 G/T Gold At The Machichie NE Target And Extends High-Grade Zone Down-Dip, Cuiú Cuiú Gold District, Brazil

Cabral Gold Drills 7M @ 5.1 G/T Gold At The Machichie NE Target And Extends High-Grade Zone Down-Dip, Cuiú Cuiú Gold District, Brazil
|Drill Hole #
|Weathering
|
|From
|To
|Thickness
|Grade
|
|
|
|(m)
|(m)
|(m)
|g/t gold
|DDH341
|Saprolite
|
|92.0
|96.0
|4.0
|0.5
|
|
|EOH 178.1m
|
|
|
|
|DDH347
|Saprolite
|
|45.1
|47.3
|2.2
|1.0
|
|
|
|48.0
|52.8
|4.8
|1.5
|
|Fresh Rock
|
|72.8
|73.8
|1.0
|2.3
|
|
|EOH 200.7m
|
|
|
|
|DDH349
|Blanket
|
|26.0
|30.0
|4.0
|0.5
|
|Fresh Rock
|
|151.0
|152.2
|1.2
|0.8
|
|
|EOH 161.8m
|
|
|
|
|DDH351
|
|
|32.0
|33.0
|1.0
|1.2
|
|
|
|135.7
|142.7
|7.0
|5.1
|
|
|Incl.
|137.0
|137.70
|0.7
|6.2
|
|
|and
|140.5
|141.4
|0.9
|19.5
|
|
|
|167.7
|168.4
|0.7
|0.5
|
|
|EOH 200.4m
|
|
|
|
Table 1: Drill results from diamond drill holes DDH341, DDH347, DDH349 and DDH351 at the Machichie NE target. All holes were drilled at a dip of 60 degrees towards 180 degrees. True widths may be 50% of actual drill intercepts.
Drill results are pending on two additional diamond drill holes at Machichie NE as well as three diamond drill holes in the Machichie Main area. At the previously untested Mutum target and the new West Mutum target, results are pending on 17 RC holes. Diamond drilling with 2 rigs is currently in progress at the Jerimum Cima target and RC drilling with 1 rig is currently in progress at the Moreira Gomes gold deposit.
About Cabral Gold Inc.
The Company is a junior resource Company engaged in the identification, exploration, and development of mineral properties, with a primary focus on gold properties located in Brazil. The Company has a 100% interest in the Cuiú Cuiú gold district located in the Tapajós Region, within the state of Pará in northern Brazil. Three main gold deposits have so far been defined at the Cuiú Cuiú project which contain National Instrument ("NI") 43-101 compliant Indicated resources of 12.29Mt @ 1.14 g/t gold (450,200oz) in fresh basement material and 13.56Mt @ 0.50 g/t gold (216,182oz) in oxide material. The project also contains Inferred resources of 13.63Mt @ 1.04 g/t gold (455,100oz) in fresh basement material and 6.4Mt @ 0.34 g/t gold (70,569oz) in oxide material. The resource estimate for the primary material is based on the NI 43-101 technical report dated October 12, 2022. The resource estimate for the oxide material at PDM and MG is based on a NI 43-101 technical report dated October 21, 2024. The resource estimate for the oxide material at Central and Machichie is based on a NI43-101 technical report ("Updated PFS") dated July 29, 2025.
The Tapajós Gold Province is the site of the largest gold rush in Brazil's history which according to the ANM (Agência Nacional de Mineração or National Mining Agency of Brazil) produced an estimated 30 to 50 million ounces of placer gold between 1978 and 1995. Cuiú Cuiú was the largest area of placer workings in the Tapajós and produced an estimated 2Moz of placer gold historically.
Quality Assurance / Quality Control
Cabral maintains a Quality Assurance / Quality Control ("QAQC") program for all its exploration projects using industry best practices. Key elements of the QAQC program include verifiable chain of custody for samples, regular insertion of certified reference materials, blanks, and duplicates, as well as check assays on results. RC samples are split, collected in plastic sample bags, and sealed on drill hole location. Drill core is halved by saw cut or slicer (in soft saprolite). RC and core samples are shipped in sealed bags by independent contractor to SGS GEOSOL Laboratorios in Vespasiano, Brazil, an independent analytical services provider with global certifications for Quality Management Systems (ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015 (ABS Certificates 32982 and 39911) and ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accreditation (CRL-0386)). Gold analyses are routinely performed via 50g fire assay with secondary assay techniques applied on higher grade samples. Final assay results are validated by Cabral Geological Staff prior to insertion into the database. Additional information regarding the Company's data verification processes is set out in the CBR, 43-101, PFS Technical Report, July 2025, which can be found on the Company's website.
Qualified Person and Technical Information
Technical information included in this release was supervised and approved by Brian Arkell, B.S. Geology and M.S. Economic Geology, SME (Registered Member), AusIMM (Fellow) and SEG (Fellow), Cabral Gold's Vice President, Exploration and Technical Services, and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101.
Forward-looking Statements
This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively "forward-looking statements"). The use of the words "will", "expected" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. The Company believes the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct.
