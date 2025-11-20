Cabral Gold Drills 7M @ 5.1 G/T Gold At The Machichie NE Target And Extends High-Grade Zone Down-Dip, Cuiú Cuiú Gold District, Brazil

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2025) - Cabral Gold Inc. (TSXV: CBR) (OTCQB: CBGZF) ("Cabral" or the "Company") is pleased to announce drill results from four recently completed diamond drill holes at the Machichie NE target which is located 150 metres NE of the Machichie Main gold discovery and approximately 650m NE of the MG gold deposit within the Cuiú Cuiú district. Highlights Diamond drill hole DDH351 intersected 7m @ 5.1 g/t gold from 135.7m depth in primary intrusive rock below the gold-in-oxide blanket, including 0.9m @ 19.5 g/t gold and 0.7m @ 6.2 g/t gold. This drill hole intercept extends the high-grade mineralized zone at Machichie NE as evidenced by previously released drill holes including 11m @ 33.0 g/t gold in RC0421, 6m @ 13.3 g/t gold in RC0449, 5m @ 24.5 g/t gold in DDH331 and 12m @ 27.7 g/t gold in RC520 by an additional 50m down-dip. The mineralized zone remains open at depth and along strike Drill results are pending on the Mutum, Mutum West, and Machichie Main targets, and drilling is currently in progress at the Moreira Gomes gold deposit and Jerimum Cima targets Alan Carter, Cabral's President and CEO, commented, "The Machichie NE target at Cuiú Cuiú is located only 150m NE of the Machichie Main discovery and 650m north of the MG gold deposit. Previous drilling at this target has returned very high-grade results including including 11m @ 33.0 g/t gold in RC0421, 6m @ 13.3 g/t gold in RC0449, 5m @ 24.5 g/t gold in DDH331 and 12m @ 27.7 g/t gold in RC520. The results from recent diamond drilling at this target are very significant and indicate that the mineralized zone continues at depth and along strike. The mineralized zone is now known to extend 250m along strike and remains open along strike and down-dip. Additional drilling is planned." Machichie NE Drill Results The Machichie NE target is located approximately 150m north-east of the Machichie Main gold deposit and 650m north of the E-W trending MG gold deposit. (Figure 1).



Figure 1: Map showing location of Machichie NE discovery and primary gold deposits with 43-101 compliant Indicated and Inferred resources at Central, MG, and JB. The PDM, Machichie Main, and Jerimum Cima gold discoveries are also shown - all of these discoveries have along strike continuity. The main exploration targets (yellow dots) and distribution of historic placer gold workings (pale yellow outlines) are also shown. To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

Drilling during 2024 and the first half of 2025 at Machichie NE intersected a previously unknown zone of high-grade gold mineralization within saprolite and the underlying primary rocks (see press releases dated May 30, 2024, July 25, 2024, October 28, 2024, and April 3, 2025). Previous drill results include;

11m @ 33.0 g/t gold including 4m @ 89.3 g/t gold in RC0421

6m @ 13.3 g/t gold including 1m @ 77.5 g/t gold in RC0449

5m @ 24.5 g/t gold including 2m @ 60.5 g/t gold in DDH331 12m @ 27.7 g/t gold including 5m @ 65.5 g/t gold in RC520 Gold mineralization has now been intersected along a northwesterly trend of at least 250m at Machichie NE and the mineralized zone remains open at depth and includes a higher-grade quartz breccia in a well-defined structural zone that presently appears to continue through the entire trend. The objective of the current drill program at Machichie NE is to further define the high-grade zone intersected previously in drilling with the objective of determining the limits to the high-grade mineralized structure. Results have been returned on four additional diamond drill holes at Machichie NE. DDH351 was drilled on N-S section 553380E and returned 7m @ 5.1 g/t gold from 135.7m depth in highly altered intrusive rocks including 0.9m @ 19.5 g/t gold and 0.7m @ 6.2 g/t gold. (Figures 2 and 3, Table 1). DDH351 was drilled from north to south at 60 degrees and intersected the mineralized zone 110m down-dip of RC422 which previously returned 21m @ 1.3 g/t gold including 3m @ 7.5 g/t gold, and RC045, which previously returned 28m @ 1.0 g/t gold from surface (Figure 3). RC351 was also drilled between RC449 which intersected 6m @ 13.3 g/t gold and DDH331 which returned 5m @ 24.5 g/t gold in hard rock at shallower levels. The high-grade mineralized structure at Machichie NE remains open in all directions and at depth and trends NW-SE. Other notable drill intercepts reported here include 4.8m @ 1.52 g/t gold and 2.2m @ 1.04g/t gold in saprolite and 1m @ 2.26 g/t gold in intrusive rocks in DDH347 which was drilled to test the north-east extent of the mineralized zone approximately 75m north-west of hole RC520 which previously returned 12m @ 27.7 g/t gold. The mineralized intercepts in DDH347 are almost certainly the north-west extension of the mineralized zone cut in RC520, RC421, RC449 and DDH331. DDH347 is the most north-easterly hole to have cut the mineralized zone at Machichie NE and suggests that the mineralized zone extends at least 250m along strike. The mineralized zone remains open to the north-west and to the south-east. DDH341 was drilled off trend 300m NE of DDH347 to test a peripheral anomaly and cut a narrow interval of low-grade mineralization, 4m @ 0.5 g/t gold in saprolite. DDH349 was similarly drilled off trend 50m to the north and cut 4m @ 0.5 g/t gold in saprolite (Figure 2, Table 1).





Figure 2: Map showing the Machichie NE target with recent drill results from DDH351 which returned 7m @ 5.1 g/t gold from 135.7m depth in highly altered intrusive rocks including 0.9m @ 19.5 g/t gold and 0.7m @ 6.2 g/t gold as well as selected previous results. The majority of holes were drilled at a dip of 60 degrees towards 180 degrees. True widths may be 50% of actual drill intercepts. Terms: g/t = grams / tonne, m = metres, Au = gold To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:





Figure 3: Cross section showing section 553380E at the Machichie NE target showing recent drill results from DDH351 which returned 7m @ 5.1g/t gold including 0.9m @ 19.5 g/t gold and 0.7m @ 6.2 g/t gold, as well as selected previous results. True widths may be 50% of actual drill intercepts. Terms: g/t = grams / tonne, m = metres, Au = gold To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:





Figure 4: Long section BB' showing recent drill results from DDH351 which returned 7m @ 5.1 g/t gold including 0.9m @ 19.54 g/t gold and 0.7m @ 6.2g/t gold, as well as selected previous results from drill holes RC520, RC421, DDH331, DDH183, RC449 and DDH331. All holes were drilled at a dip of 60 degrees due south 180 degrees. True widths may be 50% of actual drill intercepts. Terms: g/t = grams / tonne, m = metres, Au = gold To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Drill Hole # Weathering

From To Thickness Grade





(m) (m) (m) g/t gold DDH341 Saprolite

92.0 96.0 4.0 0.5



EOH 178.1m







DDH347 Saprolite

45.1 47.3 2.2 1.0





48.0 52.8 4.8 1.5

Fresh Rock

72.8 73.8 1.0 2.3



EOH 200.7m







DDH349 Blanket

26.0 30.0 4.0 0.5

Fresh Rock

151.0 152.2 1.2 0.8



EOH 161.8m







DDH351



32.0 33.0 1.0 1.2





135.7 142.7 7.0 5.1



Incl. 137.0 137.70 0.7 6.2



and 140.5 141.4 0.9 19.5





167.7 168.4 0.7 0.5



EOH 200.4m









Table 1: Drill results from diamond drill holes DDH341, DDH347, DDH349 and DDH351 at the Machichie NE target. All holes were drilled at a dip of 60 degrees towards 180 degrees. True widths may be 50% of actual drill intercepts.

Drill results are pending on two additional diamond drill holes at Machichie NE as well as three diamond drill holes in the Machichie Main area. At the previously untested Mutum target and the new West Mutum target, results are pending on 17 RC holes. Diamond drilling with 2 rigs is currently in progress at the Jerimum Cima target and RC drilling with 1 rig is currently in progress at the Moreira Gomes gold deposit.

About Cabral Gold Inc.

The Company is a junior resource Company engaged in the identification, exploration, and development of mineral properties, with a primary focus on gold properties located in Brazil. The Company has a 100% interest in the Cuiú Cuiú gold district located in the Tapajós Region, within the state of Pará in northern Brazil. Three main gold deposits have so far been defined at the Cuiú Cuiú project which contain National Instrument ("NI") 43-101 compliant Indicated resources of 12.29Mt @ 1.14 g/t gold (450,200oz) in fresh basement material and 13.56Mt @ 0.50 g/t gold (216,182oz) in oxide material. The project also contains Inferred resources of 13.63Mt @ 1.04 g/t gold (455,100oz) in fresh basement material and 6.4Mt @ 0.34 g/t gold (70,569oz) in oxide material. The resource estimate for the primary material is based on the NI 43-101 technical report dated October 12, 2022. The resource estimate for the oxide material at PDM and MG is based on a NI 43-101 technical report dated October 21, 2024. The resource estimate for the oxide material at Central and Machichie is based on a NI43-101 technical report ("Updated PFS") dated July 29, 2025.

The Tapajós Gold Province is the site of the largest gold rush in Brazil's history which according to the ANM (Agência Nacional de Mineração or National Mining Agency of Brazil) produced an estimated 30 to 50 million ounces of placer gold between 1978 and 1995. Cuiú Cuiú was the largest area of placer workings in the Tapajós and produced an estimated 2Moz of placer gold historically.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Cabral maintains a Quality Assurance / Quality Control ("QAQC") program for all its exploration projects using industry best practices. Key elements of the QAQC program include verifiable chain of custody for samples, regular insertion of certified reference materials, blanks, and duplicates, as well as check assays on results. RC samples are split, collected in plastic sample bags, and sealed on drill hole location. Drill core is halved by saw cut or slicer (in soft saprolite). RC and core samples are shipped in sealed bags by independent contractor to SGS GEOSOL Laboratorios in Vespasiano, Brazil, an independent analytical services provider with global certifications for Quality Management Systems (ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015 (ABS Certificates 32982 and 39911) and ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accreditation (CRL-0386)). Gold analyses are routinely performed via 50g fire assay with secondary assay techniques applied on higher grade samples. Final assay results are validated by Cabral Geological Staff prior to insertion into the database. Additional information regarding the Company's data verification processes is set out in the CBR, 43-101, PFS Technical Report, July 2025, which can be found on the Company's website.

Qualified Person and Technical Information

Technical information included in this release was supervised and approved by Brian Arkell, B.S. Geology and M.S. Economic Geology, SME (Registered Member), AusIMM (Fellow) and SEG (Fellow), Cabral Gold's Vice President, Exploration and Technical Services, and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101.

