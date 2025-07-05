UP News: 6 Cops Suspended Over Objectionable Social Media Post On Akhilesh Yadav
Superintendent of Police Saurabh Dixit said a police constable had posted a derogatory comment against the Samajwadi party chief on social media on July 2. It was subsequently shared by other police personnel.
On July 3, SP district unit president Shivraj Singh Yadav and former MLA Azim Bhai met Dixit and submitted a complaint.
Taking cognisance of the matter, the officer ordered an investigation. Based on its finings, constable Pradeep Thakur, posted in the office of the superintendent of police (rural), was suspended for posting the comment.
Additionally, head constable Kuldeep and constables Rahul, Amit, Arun and Saurabh -- posted at various police stations in the district -- were also suspended for circulating the post, Dixit said.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday accused the BJP of devising a "well-thought-out strategy" of first "ending" the Jayaprakash Narayan International Centre (JPNIC) society through a cabinet decision, and then "preparing to sell" it.
Speaking to reporters here, Yadav said, "Jayaprakash ji was such a big name, who showed the path of struggle from independence to saving democracy and gave a new direction to the country. A museum dedicated to him and this building in his memory. The government did not run it first, ruined it, then after ruining it, they are giving it to Lucknow Development Authority (LDA)."
He went on to add: "You should go and see the work of LDA. See any market in Gomti Nagar that has been built by them. There is a pigeon house ('kabootar khaanaa'). There is a fish market. You should go and see any of those places. LDA has its own work. Will LDA do this work? Tell me."
The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Thursday approved a proposal to dissolve the society constituted for the JPNIC project.
The decision also entailed that its reins will be handed over to the LDA.
