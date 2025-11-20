Mediwound Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results And Provides Corporate Update
| MediWound, Ltd.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
U.S. dollars in thousands
| September 30,
| December 31,
| 2025
| 2024
| 2024
|CURRENT ASSTS:
|Cash and cash equivalents and short-term deposits
|59,090
|45,562
|43,161
|Trade and other receivable
|6,038
|5,304
|6,310
|Inventories
|4,405
|3,022
|2,692
|Total current assets
|69,533
|53,888
|52,163
|NON-CURRENT ASSETS:
|Other receivables and long-term restricted bank deposits
|465
|484
|439
|Property, plant and equipment
|16,715
|13,453
|14,132
|Right of use assets
|7,660
|6,793
|6,663
|Intangible assets
|50
|116
|99
|Total non-current assets
|24,890
|20,846
|21,333
|Total assets
|94,423
|74,734
|73,496
|CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Current maturities of long-term liabilities
|1,057
|726
|612
|Warrants
|12,979
|19,056
|17,092
|Trade payables and accrued expenses
|8,510
|3,131
|5,281
|Other payables
|3,708
|2,664
|3,556
|Total current liabilities
|26,254
|25,577
|26,541
|NON- CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Grants received in advance
|758
|-
|736
|Liabilities in respect of IIA grants
|8,528
|8,046
|8,149
|Lease liabilities
|8,271
|6,460
|6,513
|Severance pay liability, net
|456
|416
|404
|Total non-current liabilities
|18,013
|14,922
|15,802
|Total liabilities
|44,267
|40,499
|42,343
|Shareholders' equity*
|50,156
|34,235
|31,153
|Total liabilities and equity
|94,423
|74,734
|73,496
*Shareholders' equity:
Issued and Outstanding Ordinary shares of NIS 0.07 par value: 12,821,433 as of September 30, 2025; 10,793,057 as of December 31, 2024 and 10,790,036 as of September 30, 2024
| MediWound, Ltd.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income or Loss
U.S. dollars in thousands (except of share and per share data)
| Nine months ended
|Three months ended
|Year ended
| September 30,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|2024
|Total revenues
|15,092
|14,382
|5,429
|4,355
|20,222
|Cost of revenues
|12,116
|12,651
|4,533
|3,678
|17,588
|Gross profit
|2,976
|1,731
|896
|677
|2,634
|Research and development
|9,842
|5,892
|3,465
|2,524
|8,878
|Selling and marketing
|4,385
|3,466
|1,636
|1,063
|4,936
|General and administrative
|6,211
|5,672
|2,320
|2,171
|8,202
|Other expenses
|4
|-
|-
|-
|18
|Operating loss
|(17,466)
|(13,299)
|(6,525)
|(5,081)
|(19,400)
|Financing income (expenses), net
|866
|(12,974)
|3,926
|(5,180)
|(10,763)
|Taxes on income
|(96)
|(43)
|(53)
|(21)
|(61)
|Net loss
|(16,696)
|(26,316)
|(2,652)
|(10,282)
|(30,224)
|Foreign currency translation adjustments
|(19)
|3
|(9)
|(7)
|7
|Total comprehensive loss
|(16,715)
|(26,313)
|(2,661)
|(10,289)
|(30,217)
|Basic and diluted net loss per share
|(1.53)
|(2.72)
|(0.24)
|(0.98)
|(3.03)
|Number of shares used in calculating basic and diluted loss per share
|10,886,487
|9,679,599
|11,022,459
|10,511,288
|9,959,723
| MediWound Ltd.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
U.S. dollars in thousands
|Nine months ended
|Three months ended
|Year Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|2024
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net loss
|(16,696)
|(26,316)
|(2,652)
|(10,282)
|(30,224)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
| Adjustments to profit and loss items:
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,170
|1,086
|418
|361
|1,483
|Share-based compensation
|2,446
|2,316
|740
|1,046
|3,138
|Revaluation of warrants accounted at fair value
|(1,838)
|12,668
|(4,215)
|4,661
|10,704
|Revaluation of liabilities in respect of IIA grants
|704
|711
|258
|241
|752
|Revaluation of liabilities in respect of TEVA
|-
|770
|-
|564
|770
|Financing expenses and exchange differences of lease liability
|1,286
|238
|343
|221
|487
|Increase (decrease) in severance pay liability, net
|52
|(46)
|(23)
|(94)
|(30)
|Other expenses
|4
|-
|-
|-
|18
|Financial income, net
|(1,341)
|(1,486)
|(399)
|(568)
|(2,039)
|Unrealized foreign currency loss (gain)
|(34)
|74
|(13)
|(4)
|47
|2,449
|16,331
|(2,891)
|6,428
|15,330
| Changes in asset and liability items:
|Decrease (increase) in trade receivables
|458
|285
|675
|(468)
|(1,141)
|Decrease (increase) in inventories
|(1,713)
|(161)
|(562)
|184
|187
|Decrease (increase) in other receivables
|(239)
|(283)
|102
|291
|120
|Increase (decrease) in trade payables and accrued expenses
|2,409
|(1,948)
|1,718
|(48)
|406
|Increase in grants received in advance
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,181
|Increase in other payables
|227
|105
|371
|139
|517
|1,142
|(2,002)
|2,304
|98
|1,270
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(13,105)
|(11,987)
|(3,239)
|(3,756)
|(13,624)
| MediWound Ltd.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
U.S. dollars in thousands
|Nine months ended
|Three months ended
|Year Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|December 31,
| 2025
| 2024
| 2025
| 2024
| 2024
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchase of property and equipment
|(3,053
|)
|(5,467
|)
|(1,045
|)
|(1,192
|)
|(6,273
|)
|Interest received
|1,409
|1,588
|824
|461
|2,252
|Proceeds from (investment in) short-term bank deposits, net
|7,585
|(9,346
|)
|4,600
|(13,555
|)
|(4,376
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|5,941
|(13,225
|)
|4,379
|(14,286
|)
|(8,397
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Repayment of leases liabilities
|(867
|)
|(686
|)
|(330
|)
|(228
|)
|(928
|)
|Proceeds from exercise of warrants and share options
|3,624
|1,210
|2,786
|600
|1,210
|Proceeds from issuance of shares, net
|28,169
|22,436
|28,169
|22,436
|22,165
|Repayment of IIA grants
|(214
|)
|(219
|)
|(100
|)
|(99
|)
|(219
|)
|Repayment of liabilities in respect of TEVA
|-
|(2,834
|)
|-
|(2,000
|)
|(2,834
|)
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|30,712
|19,907
|30,525
|20,709
|19,394
|Exchange rate differences on cash and cash equivalent balances
|34
|(86
|)
|13
|18
|(84
|)
|Increase (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|23,582
|(5,391
|)
|31,678
|2,685
|(2,711
|)
|Balance of cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
|9,155
|11,866
|1,059
|3,790
|11,866
|Balance of cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
|32,737
|6,475
|32,737
|6,475
|9,155
| MediWound Ltd.
Adjusted EBITDA
U.S. dollars in thousands
|Nine months ended
|Three months ended
|Year Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|December 31,
| 2025
| 2024
| 2025
| 2024
| 2024
|Net loss
|(16,696
|)
|(26,316
|)
|(2,652
|)
|(10,282
|)
|(30,224
|)
|Adjustments:
|Financial income (expenses), net
|866
|(12,974
|)
|3,926
|(5,180
|)
|(10,763
|)
|Other expenses
|(4
|)
|-
|-
|-
|(18
|)
|Taxes on income
|(96
|)
|(43
|)
|(53
|)
|(21
|)
|(61
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|(1,170
|)
|(1,086
|)
|(418
|)
|(361
|)
|(1,483
|)
|Share-based compensation expenses
|(2,446
|)
|(2,316
|)
|(740
|)
|(1,046
|)
|(3,138
|)
|Total adjustments
|(2,850
|)
|(16,419
|)
|2,715
|(6,608
|)
|(15,463
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|(13,846
|)
|(9,897
|)
|(5,367
|)
|(3,674
|)
|(14,761
|)
