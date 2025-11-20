403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Affirms IAEA Efforts, Calls On Iran To Enhance Coop.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, Nov 20 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Ambassador to Austria and Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Talal Al-Fassam affirmed on Thursday Kuwait's stance in supporting the work of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), viewing it as the technical authority responsible for verifying the peaceful nature of nuclear programs.
During a speech before the IAEA Board of Governors discussing the Safeguard Agreement with Iran, Al-Fassam praised the professional and continuous efforts made by the Director General Rafael Grossi and the Agency's team in carrying out their work.
He clarified that Kuwait encourages Iran to continue its positive approach with the Agency and urges it to enhance its cooperation with the IAEA as well as take further steps that contribute to building trust and transparency.
Al-Fassam emphasized the importance of Iran fulfilling its obligations under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and the Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement as a key step to ensure the peaceful nature of the nuclear program.
He announced Kuwait's support for diplomatic efforts aimed at reaching long-term solutions based on international law and the Agency's regulations. (end)
amg
During a speech before the IAEA Board of Governors discussing the Safeguard Agreement with Iran, Al-Fassam praised the professional and continuous efforts made by the Director General Rafael Grossi and the Agency's team in carrying out their work.
He clarified that Kuwait encourages Iran to continue its positive approach with the Agency and urges it to enhance its cooperation with the IAEA as well as take further steps that contribute to building trust and transparency.
Al-Fassam emphasized the importance of Iran fulfilling its obligations under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and the Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement as a key step to ensure the peaceful nature of the nuclear program.
He announced Kuwait's support for diplomatic efforts aimed at reaching long-term solutions based on international law and the Agency's regulations. (end)
amg
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment