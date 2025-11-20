403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Eswatini Receives USD5.1 Million for Hosting US Deportees
(MENAFN) Eswatini has confirmed that it has received a $5.1 million payment from Washington in exchange for accepting migrants who have been deported from the United States, despite having no connection to the southern African nation.
Finance Minister Neal Rijkenberg informed lawmakers on Monday that the funds were part of a bilateral agreement signed in May.
In a report published in September, the non-profit organization Human Rights Watch revealed that the Eswatini government had agreed to host up to 160 “third-country nationals” deported by the US.
The government intends to use the financial aid to “build border and migration management capacity.”
When questioned in parliament about the deal, Rijkenberg explained that his ministry had been kept unaware of the arrangement until later.
According to a media outlet, the minister said, “We were told it was for the US deportees after we enquired.”
Rijkenberg further clarified in an interview with a news agency that the agreement had been managed by the prime minister’s office, and he was only made aware of the deal after it had been finalized.
The US administration under President Donald Trump has been actively seeking controversial agreements with several African countries to accept migrants the US government deems ineligible to stay within the country.
In a similar arrangement, Equatorial Guinea was reported to have received $7.5 million from the Trump administration for accepting migrants removed from the US, as noted by Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen.
Other African nations, including South Sudan, Ghana, Rwanda, and Uganda, have also entered into agreements to host deported individuals.
Finance Minister Neal Rijkenberg informed lawmakers on Monday that the funds were part of a bilateral agreement signed in May.
In a report published in September, the non-profit organization Human Rights Watch revealed that the Eswatini government had agreed to host up to 160 “third-country nationals” deported by the US.
The government intends to use the financial aid to “build border and migration management capacity.”
When questioned in parliament about the deal, Rijkenberg explained that his ministry had been kept unaware of the arrangement until later.
According to a media outlet, the minister said, “We were told it was for the US deportees after we enquired.”
Rijkenberg further clarified in an interview with a news agency that the agreement had been managed by the prime minister’s office, and he was only made aware of the deal after it had been finalized.
The US administration under President Donald Trump has been actively seeking controversial agreements with several African countries to accept migrants the US government deems ineligible to stay within the country.
In a similar arrangement, Equatorial Guinea was reported to have received $7.5 million from the Trump administration for accepting migrants removed from the US, as noted by Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen.
Other African nations, including South Sudan, Ghana, Rwanda, and Uganda, have also entered into agreements to host deported individuals.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment