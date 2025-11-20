“All Blame On Gambhir? Not Fair” Kotak Slams Narrative, Calls Out Agenda Against Head Coach

India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak has strongly defended head coach Gautam Gambhir, expressing frustration at the criticism directed towards him following the team's defeat to South Africa in the opening Test at Eden Gardens. Kotak suggested that some of the attacks on Gambhir were agenda-driven and unfairly singled him out while ignoring the players' own shortcomings.

India's 30-run loss in Kolkata was their fourth home Test defeat in the past year under Gambhir's tenure. The coach faced heavy flak for backing the pitch conditions, which produced a low-scoring contest that ended inside three days. Gambhir had insisted the surface was prepared as per team management's request, even as captain Shubman Gill had earlier spoken about preferring more sporting tracks at home.

Kotak, speaking ahead of the second Test in Guwahati, said the criticism was misplaced.“Everyone is saying 'Gautam Gambhir, Gautam Gambhir.' I am part of the staff and I feel bad. That's not the way,” he remarked. He added that some individuals seemed to have personal agendas in targeting Gambhir.

The batting coach was surprised that the focus remained solely on Gambhir rather than the players who failed to adapt.“No one is saying this batsman did this, this bowler did that, or we can do something different in batting,” Kotak said, pointing to the collapse that saw India bundled out for 93 while chasing 124.

Kotak praised Gambhir for taking responsibility for the pitch, noting that he shielded the curators from blame.“In the last match wicket, Gautam said he took all the blame on himself. He felt he should not put the blame on the curators,” Kotak explained.

Kotak urges Indian batters to refine technique and adapt footwork

Admitting that South Africa were the better side on the same surface, Kotak highlighted the need for Indian batters to adjust their approach.“When a batsman goes in, if we tell him to play aggressive or run fast, that won't be right. We tell players to make a plan, take their time,” he said. He stressed that on turning tracks, busy cricket with correct footwork was more effective than defensive play.

Kotak, known for his ability against spin during his domestic career, underlined the importance of patience and timing.“Every player has a certain time when he feels comfortable. On such wickets, you should play busy cricket with proper footwork,” he advised.

He also reflected on how the rise of T20 cricket has altered batting techniques over the past 15 years.“In Test matches, you rely a lot on footwork. In T20s and power hitting, you focus on creating an early base. There will be no footwork in creating an early base,” Kotak observed. He noted that while many modern players adapt across formats, the technical demands remain distinct.