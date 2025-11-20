403
Ortega's Mass Prisoner Releases Turn Nicaragua's Jails Into Political Tools
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In Nicaragua, tens of thousands of prisoners have not just walked out of jail; they have walked into a political script.
Over the last decade, the Ortega –Murillo government has freed more than 53,000 common prisoners under a programme called“family cohabitation”, which lets inmates serve the rest of their sentences at home.
In 2025 alone, about 8,400 have been released, including 1,000 in a made-for-TV ceremony on 1 November, where officials spoke of“peace”,“forgiveness” and“family unity”. On the surface, it looks like a mercy policy in a poor country with overcrowded prisons.
Look a bit closer and the picture changes. Among those released are not just small-time offenders but men convicted of armed robbery, domestic violence and femicide, many freed before serving even half of their sentences.
One emblematic case is a repeat motorcycle thief who, after being pardoned, allegedly strangled his aunt and robbed her home.
Government numbers admit that around 7% of those freed reoffend, which means thousands of new crimes linked directly to these decisions.
Nicaragua uses crime and prisoner releases to control society
At the same time, there is no serious, independent evaluation of whether rehabilitation courses or support programmes actually work.
For people on the streets, the impact is psychological as much as statistical. Surveys show almost all Nicaraguans believe crime is rising, and many feel less safe in their own neighbourhoods.
Release events are covered by state media, with freed inmates and families thanking the presidential couple on camera, turning personal freedom into public loyalty.
Meanwhile, political opponents, journalists and civic leaders remain jailed, exiled or silenced. The message is clear: forgiveness is abundant for ordinary criminals, but not for those who challenge the power structure.
For expats and foreign readers, this matters because it shows how a government can weaponise insecurity without ever declaring it.
By flooding communities with under-supervised ex-inmates, the authorities relieve pressure on overcrowded prisons and budgets, fill propaganda clips with grateful families, and shift everyday conversations away from political prisoners, corruption and economic decline.
Rising street crime then becomes one more tool of control, not just a policing problem – a warning of how law, order and even“mercy” can be bent to serve a long-entrenched ruling project.
