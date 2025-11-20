403
Erdogan Set to Participate in G20 Summit in South Africa
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is set to travel to South Africa to participate in the 20th G20 leaders’ summit, scheduled to take place in Johannesburg on November 22-23. The gathering brings together the world’s largest economies to discuss pressing global challenges.
Communications Director Burhanettin Duran confirmed in a statement on his Nsosyal account that President Erdogan will actively engage in several summit sessions, which this year will focus on the theme, “Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability.”
“On the sidelines of the Summit, our President is also expected to hold meetings with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, as well as other G20 leaders and representatives of international organizations,” Duran added.
The trip marks a continuation of Erdogan’s high-profile international engagements, underscoring Turkey’s efforts to strengthen diplomatic and economic ties amid shifting global dynamics. Officials indicated that Erdogan’s discussions will cover bilateral relations, multilateral cooperation, and ongoing global economic and sustainability initiatives.
