Middle East Embedded Finance Industry Databook 2025-2030 - Ride-Hailing And Gig Platforms Embed Financial Tools To Boost Inclusion

The embedded finance market in the Middle East is projected to grow by 12% annually, reaching US$32.9 million by 2025. Experiencing strong expansion from 2021-2025, the market achieved a CAGR of 16.9% and is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2026 to 2030, expanding to approximately US$45.7 million by the end of 2030.

Key Trends and Drivers Shaping Embedded Finance in the Middle East

Embedded finance in the Middle East is driven by regulatory changes, digital platform expansion, and the targeting of underserved customer segments. Regulatory support in GCC markets, such as fintech sandboxes and digital licenses in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain, facilitates the integration of banking services into diverse platforms. The UAE Central Bank introduced regulations for Payment Token Service Providers (PTSPs) in 2024, supporting the growth of embedded wallets and in-app payment solutions. Governments are implementing digital transformation agendas, advancing financial services infrastructure.

E-commerce and Retail Platforms Are Accelerating Financial Integration

Major regional e-commerce and retail platforms are integrating credit, payment, and insurance products. Amazon and Noon have incorporated BNPL options through Tabby and Tamara, while Carrefour UAE offers micro-insurance and loyalty-credit solutions via Majid Al Futtaim. Increasing mobile penetration and digital commerce growth drive platforms to improve customer engagement and operational efficiency.

Ride-Hailing and Gig Platforms Are Embedding Credit and Wallet Services

Mobility and gig platforms are providing financial tools like prepaid cards and instant payouts. Platforms such as Careem feature wallet services and micro-loans, enhancing financial inclusion for gig workers by leveraging alternative data. This segment will drive embedded finance growth, especially in Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Egypt, with offerings like income-smoothing tools and savings products.

Cross-Border and Remittance Platforms Are Embedding Digital Wallets and Micro-Credit

Cross-border payment providers offer integrated financial services, including digital wallets and micro-loans. The large migrant worker population in the GCC sustains demand for such tools. Providers like Lulu Exchange and Al Ansari Exchange incorporate embedded wallets, allowing users to access more financial services beyond remittances.

Banks Are Shifting from Direct Distribution to Embedded B2B2C Models

In the region, banks are transitioning to embedded finance via partnerships with platforms and adopting Banking-as-a-Service models. Alinma Bank and Emirates NBD have initiated API services for third-party integrations, allowing banks to reach digital-native customers through trusted platforms while improving credit underwriting with real-time data.

Competitive Landscape in the Embedded Finance Market - Middle East

The market is evolving into a multi-player ecosystem as banks, fintechs, and platforms collaborate via API-based partnerships. Regulatory bodies enhance convergence through sandbox expansions and licensing reforms. Emerging as key competitive sectors are BaaS, embedded credit, and super apps.

Embedded Finance Competition Is Intensifying Across Sectors

Heightened competition is evident among e-commerce, ride-hailing, and fintech ecosystems. Players like Tabby and Tamara compete within and outside sectors, prompting non-financial platforms to secure wallet shares. Banks are adapting by unbundling services and opening infrastructure to third parties through APIs.

Regional Fintechs and Global Players Are Expanding via Platform Partnerships

Key players include Tabby, Tamara, Valu, and Careem Pay, while global companies like Mastercard and Stripe are increasing activity in embedded APIs. Cross-regional partnerships are expected, with multi-market agreements becoming competitive differentiators.

Licensing Reforms and Sandbox Programs Are Reshaping Competitive Access

Regional regulatory bodies are reforming licensing and sandbox programs to support embedded financial solutions. Frameworks in Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Bahrain promote open banking adoption, lowering entry barriers and enabling embedded finance collaborations without significant platform risk.

Banks Are Repositioning as Embedded Infrastructure Providers

Leading banks are adopting roles as enablers of embedded finance, offering BaaS, lending APIs, and custom credit solutions. This shift to supporting third-party platforms allows banks to diversify revenue via transaction fees and API monetization. Future strategies will focus on API offerings and collaboration with fintechs.

This comprehensive report by PayNXT360 is a data-centric analysis of the Middle East's embedded finance industry, covering verticals like payments, lending, insurance, and investments. It offers extensive KPI coverage and includes five detailed reports as part of this bundled offer.

