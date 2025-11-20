Kerala HC To Hear Plea Into Veena Vijayan's 'Monthly Payment' Case

MENAFN - IANS) Kochi, Nov 20 (IANS) In a key legal development, the Kerala High Court on Thursday agreed to hear a petition seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged“monthly payment” case involving Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter, Veena Vijayan.

The matter will now be examined in detail by a new bench chaired by Justice Anil Narendran.

The court has formally admitted the petition and issued notices to all respondents.

The petition, filed by journalist M.R. Ajayan, demands that the investigation be handed over to the CBI based on documents of the Interim Settlement Board, which allegedly indicate financial transactions between Veena's IT firm, Exalogic, and Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd. (CMRL).

The petitioner argues that the records suggest payments were made without corresponding services being rendered, warranting a central investigation.

Apart from Veena and Exalogic, other respondents include CMRL, its senior official Sashidharan Kartha, and officials of CMRL.

Notably, this comes after two separate division benches of the High Court had earlier recused themselves from hearing the plea.

The fresh assignment to Justice Narendran's bench marks a new phase in the judicial scrutiny of the case, which has drawn significant political and public attention in Kerala.

The court's decision to issue notices indicates a willingness to evaluate whether prima facie grounds exist for a CBI probe.

Earlier, petitions seeking a Vigilance investigation into the same allegations had been dismissed by the High Court, noting insufficient grounds for a state-level investigation.

However, the petitioner now asserts that the nature of the transactions, involving companies registered outside Kerala and the implications of inter-state financial dealings, make it fit for CBI jurisdiction.

The case has triggered a wide political debate, with opposition parties alleging misuse of influence and conflict of interest at the highest levels.

The court will soon schedule detailed hearings, marking a potentially significant legal turning point in the controversy surrounding the alleged monthly payment arrangement.