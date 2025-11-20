Badshah Says 'It's Your Turn' Is His Silent Message To Putting Things In Motion For One's Dreams

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) Rapper Badshah, who has composed the track 'It's Your Turn' from the upcoming film, '52 Blue', has shared that the track symbolizes his way of giving voice to the moment when a person stops waiting for their dream and put things in motion.

'52 Blue', which stars Neha Dhupia and Adil Hussain, is directed by Egyptian filmmaker Ali El Arabi. The cross-cultural collaboration marks one of the most ambitious intersections of contemporary Indian music and international cinema in recent years.

Talking about the song, Badshah said in a statement,“Ashish's journey reminded me of the dreams many of us grow up with, big, impossible, sometimes lonely. Composing 'It's Your Turn' was my way of giving voice to that moment when you stop waiting and start moving. I'm grateful to be part of a film that will connect with the audience's world over. Working with Ali El Arabi and this incredible team reminded me how powerful storytelling becomes when cultures collaborate”.

The track accompanies the film's main trailer and serves as the thematic heartbeat for the film's main protagonist's odyssey, perfectly channelling the film's core themes of hope, ambition and success. '52 Blue' follows Ashish (essayed by Yadav Shashidhar), a sheltered young man living on a remote island in Kerala, who defies the confines imposed by his father to chase a singular dream, meeting his idol, Lionel Messi, at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. With quiet encouragement from his mother played by Neha Dhupia and inspiration drawn from the memory of his late brother, Ashish steps into the wider world for the first time.

Neha Dhupia and Adil Hussain portray Ashish's parents, grounding the film in emotional authenticity. The project is shot by acclaimed Egyptian cinematographer Mahmoud Basher, whose work infuses the film with atmospheric realism and visual lyricism. Blending fiction with documentary elements, '52 Blue' also offers rare, intimate glimpses behind the scenes of the 2022 World Cup and the lives of the workers whose labour brought it to life.

'52 Blue' is produced by Ambient Light, headquartered in Cairo and Los Angeles, and executive-produced by Tariq Al-Naama. Krysanne Katsoolis, Joe Matthews and Katara Studios serve as co-producers.