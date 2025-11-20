Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council Highlights The Role Of Women In Leading The Artificial Intelligence Sector At The Global Women Leaders Forum In Bulgaria

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council took part in the Global Forum of Women Leaders, hosted in the Bulgarian capital, Sofia, and inaugurated by H.E. Rosen Zhelyazkov, Prime Minister of the Republic of Bulgaria.

The forum brought together more than 200 prominent women leaders from the business sector, decision-makers, and representatives of international organizations. Held under the theme“A Fast-changing world: Women in the driver's seat,” the forum addressed the evolving role of women in the economy, technology, digital transformation, and artificial intelligence, amid rapid global shifts that demand innovative and impactful leadership models.

During the delivery of her keynote speech, titled“Skills and leadership for the future” H.E. Asma Al Fahim, Chairwoman of the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, emphasised the transformative role of women's leadership in addressing global challenges, particularly in the fields of technology and artificial intelligence, as integral drivers of inclusive and sustainable economic development.

She stressed that empowering women in decision-making positions contributes to shaping more comprehensive and sustainable solutions, further noting that women leaders bring a distinctive capacity to promote progress, advance development, and enhance societal prosperity

Her Excellency highlighted the rapid transformations shaping the future of work and the resulting need to adopt new leadership models grounded in mental agility, innovation, and readiness to engage with developments driven by digital transformation and artificial intelligence. She underscored the importance of embedding the principle of continuous learning and strengthening the presence of women leaders capable of driving meaningful change and forging strategic partnerships across sectors.

Her Excellency also highlighted the remarkable progress Abu Dhabi has achieved in advancing women's economic empowerment, driven by the trust and support extended to women by the UAE's leadership across various leading fields. She further noted the unlimited support of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, may God protect her, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, and Honorary President of the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council.

This sustained support has provided women with all the necessary enablers to contribute to the development process, and to advance innovation, entrepreneurship, and the creation of a sustainable economic transformation and the adoption of advanced technologies-particularly in the field of artificial intelligence-as a reflection of the Emirate's vision to build an integrated ecosystem in which women play a central role in advancing digital transformation and economic diversification.

This participation comes in line with the Council's commitment to preparing women to lead future pathways amid rapid economic and technological shifts.”

Meetings to strengthen cooperation and advance women's empowerment:

H.E. Al Fahim and H.E. Marwa Abdullah Al Mansoori, Board Member of the Council and Board Member of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, held a series of high-level official meetings organised in coordination with the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Bulgaria, as part of the Council's participation in this global event for women leaders.

These meetings provided a platform to present the Council's initiatives, explore opportunities for collaboration and potential partnerships, and engage with prominent leaders in the fields of innovation, technology, banking, and women's entrepreneurship.

Participants and representatives were drawn from Sofia Tech Park, UniCredit Bulbank, the Ministry of Innovation and Growth, Artex Engineering, and the Bulgarian Centre of Women in Technology.

The Global Women Leaders Forum is organised by the Council of Women in Business in Bulgaria, a leading non-profit association established in 2013 to advance the professional and personal development of women. The event is held biyearly and serves as a prominent international platform for policy dialogue and cooperation, attracting global leaders and experts committed to shaping a more inclusive and sustainable future.

