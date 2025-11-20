403
Brazil's Solar Boom And The Hidden Grid Problem
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil now has 62 gigawatts of solar power in operation – enough panels to turn it into one of the world's quiet energy giants.
About 43 GW sit on rooftops and fields, in homes, shops, factories and farms. Another 19 GW come from big solar parks plugged directly into the national grid.
Since 2012, this wave has attracted around R$279.7 billion ($52 billion) in investment, created roughly 1.8 million jobs and generated some R$87.3 billion ($16 billion) in tax revenue. It has helped avoid an estimated 91 million tonnes of carbon dioxide.
On paper, this is the kind of success story politicians love to present at climate summits such as COP30 in Belém. Brazil already ranks among the top solar countries, behind only a handful of major powers as China, the United States, India, Japan and Germany.
For observers, it looks like a textbook case: strong sun, growing demand, and a mostly renewable power system anchored in hydropower.
But the next layer of the story is less glamorous. Much of the new solar sits in the sparsely populated Northeast, while most consumption is in the Southeast. The grid in between has not kept up.
Brazil wastes clean power
The system operator has been forced to switch off almost 14 percent of available renewable generation on average this year, with around one fifth of potential solar output curtailed in August alone.
More than 1.2 terawatt-hours of clean energy have simply gone to waste in recent months. At the same time, Brazil still loses around 15–16 percent of its electricity in transmission and distribution, and non-technical losses such as theft cost the sector about R$10.3 billion ($2 billion) in 2024.
That is money and energy disappearing before reaching paying customers or productive businesses. Germany, with far more solar installed, also faces curtailment and price distortions.
Yet it is embedded in a dense, highly managed European grid with strong interconnections and growing storage. Brazil combines huge opportunity with weaker infrastructure and often politicized decision-making.
For outsiders, the lesson is simple but important: Brazil does not need more speeches about green ambition. It needs reliable rules, tougher loss control and serious investment in transmission so that the solar boom becomes a real competitiveness gain instead of another missed chance.
