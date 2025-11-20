Bobby Deol's Top 10 Highest Grossing Box Office Hit Films Check

Bobby Deol is now known as a villain. But there was a time when people recognized him as a hero, and his films did wonders at the box office. In 1998, 1 such film of his was released, which overshadowed movies of every star, including the three Khans

The film we're talking about was released on Nov 20, 1998. Abbas-Mustan directed it. This 2-hour 35-minute movie was packed with action and thrill. The audience loved Bobby Deol's action and look.

It became the second highest-grossing film of that year. According to IMDB, it earned ₹38.9 crore worldwide and was a blockbuster. Only Shah Rukh Khan's 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' was ahead, earning ₹104.6 crore.

Leaving aside 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', the other films of the three Khans that year were behind this movie. The top 10 list included 'Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha', 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', and 'Ghulam'.

We're talking about 'Soldier'. Directed by Abbas-Mustan, it also starred Preity Zinta and Rakhee Gulzar. Reportedly, the film was made on a budget of ₹8.5 crore and earned ₹38.9 crore worldwide.

'Soldier' has been remade twice. Allegedly, it was remade in Bangladesh in 2000 as 'Jamin Nai'. In 2009, its Tamil remake 'Villu' was released, starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role.

1. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (₹104.6 Cr)2. Soldier (₹38.9 Cr)3. Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha (₹38.3 Cr)4. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (₹35.2 Cr)5. Jeans (₹34.8 Cr)